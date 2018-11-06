Immersion Solvent Cleaning Machines Market 2018 Growth Opportunities, Emerging Trends, Forecast and Outlook 2025

6th November 2018 – Global Immersion Solvent Cleaning Machine Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Immersion solvent cleaning machine is used in washing machines. Some parts of the washing machine are engulfed in a tank of solvents for clothes to absorb all of the impurity. Immersion cleaning is the process by which the parts are cleaned. These cleaned parts are placed in the cleaning solution to come in contact with the whole surface of the parts. This process is suitable for parts that exist in baskets and for processes that need a longer soaking time. Soaking is the simplest and least aggressive cleaning action. It is more effective with longer immersion time.

The immersion solvent cleaning machine is used separately or in combination with the other methods. Cleaning machines require combustible liquids with a flash point of FP>55ºC. Global immersion solvent cleaning machine market is segmented on the basis of product, application and geography. Based on product, the immersion solvent cleaning machine market is segmented into nonflammable solvent, flammable solvent, and so on. Based on geography, the immersion solvent cleaning machines market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key players operating in the immersion solvent cleaning machines industry are Cleentek Ltd, Durr – Ecoclean, Amsonic, Emerson, FIRBIMATIC, PERO, Hitachi, Crest Ultrasonics, CC Hydrosonic, KLN Ultraschall AG, C.E.B. IMPIANTI, Raimondi Impianti, Sporer PCS GmbH, Airmadi, Caber Impianti, TST and VIXEN. The players have been focusing on mergers and joint ventures to thrive full throttle. Besides, companies like Hitachi are seeking consulting assets across the globe to add 6000 jobs. As such, market is expected to pick up pace in the years to come.

Market Segment:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Immersion Solvent Cleaning Machines in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Immersion Solvent Cleaning Machines market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Cleentek Ltd

Emerson

Crest Ultrasonics

FIRBIMATIC

PERO

Hitachi

Durr – Ecoclean

Amsonic

KLN Ultraschall AG

C.E.B. IMPIANTI

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Nonflammable solvent

Flammable solvent

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Automotive

Medical

Military

