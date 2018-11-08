LambdaTest Introduces Integration with Paymo

LambdaTest new integration allows users to Directly Push Issues from to Paymo with a single click.

SAN FRANCISCO, November 06, 2018 — LambdaTest, a globally renowned Cross Browser Testing platform, today announced its all new integration with Paymo project management tool. The release makes developers’ and tester’s lives easy, allowing them to instantly capture and share issues across teams within LambdaTest rather than switching between tools. Designed exclusively for developers, LambdaTest focus on finding ways to enhance team productivity by minimizing the back & forth time and ultimately push more quality code releases out, faster.

Finding and reporting a bug is the most important part of QA testing process making it time consuming and tiring. Testers are required to perform some tedious tasks like screenshotting software issues, annotating them with details and logging them manually so others can reproduce the bug and solve it.

LambdaTest integration with Paymo cuts down the bug filing process to minimum helping users to instantly mark a bug assigning it to a member, mentioning the title and description directly while performing testing. All this with no additional setup allowing testers and developers to create a quality bug free website.

“LambdaTest believes in keeping with time and that is the reason why it keeps on enhancing and upgrading its software with all the latest development. Paymo integration is one of the key upgrade as it aims at reducing the testing and bug filing time significantly and easing the life of web developers and testers at the most.” Said Jay Singh, Co-Founder LambdaTest.

KEY BENEFITS:

•Usability: Easily report any bug from LambdaTest itself without any third party application.

•Responsibility: Assign a bug to your team member for solving it.

•Rapidly Reproduce Bugs: Easily gain access to the same configuration of browser and/or device where the issue was found and jump directly on the bug.

•Quality Support: Access to LambdaTest 24/7 support team and documentation.

Other Integrations:

Along with Paymo, LambdaTest offers a variety of other integrations to ease the life of developers and testers including Jira, Asana, GitHub, Trello, Slack, VSTS, GitLab, BitBucket, WordPress and Teamwork.

Pricing & Availability:

LambdaTest offers a try before buy offer where all its features are offered free of cost to all for sixty minutes divided in 10 minutes session per login. User can also avail uninterrupted services at as low as $15 per month on a subscription basis.

For more Information contact:

Jay Singh

Co-Founder LambdaTest

ceo@lambdatest.com

www.lambdatest.com