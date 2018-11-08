Pregnancy Testing Market Global Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2018 – 2023)

Market Overview:

The Global Pregnancy Testing market turned into valued USD 1.29 Billion in 2018 and predicted to reach USD 1.65 Billion through 2023 growing at a CAGR of 5.10%. A Pregnancy Testing attempts to decide a lady is pregnant or not. Indicative markers are discovered in blood and urine, and being pregnant assessments require sampling this type of materials. A Pregnancy Testing are assessments used to come across the presence of reproductive hormones in conjunction with Follicle Stimulating Hormone or Luteinizing Hormone. Fertility fast check kits assist to locate the precise day of ovulation or verify the presence of menopause in girls wherein as they’re used to hit upon the sperm count.

Increasing number of stillbirths is to thrive the market growth

Factors affecting market growth:

Intensifying the number of unsafe abortion (+)

Growing disposable income of the population (+)

Escalating demand for fast and self-contained tests (+)

Increasing number of stillbirths (+)

Rising awareness about prenatal testing (+)

Low adaptation rate (-)

High price of test kits (-)

Market Segmentation

The Global Pregnancy Testing market is segmented on the basis of

By Product

Pregnancy Test Kits

Strips/Dip Sticks & Cards

Mid-Stream

Cassette

Digital Devices

Ovulation/Fertility Test Kits

Line Indicator Devices

Digital Devices

By Test Type

FSH Urine Test

Luteinizing Hormone (LH) Urine Test

Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) HormoneBloodTest

Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Hormone Urine Test

Key players:

The major share holders of the market include Alere Inc., Quidel Corporation, Prestige Brands Holdings, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., bioMérieux SA, Geratherm Medical AG, Germaine Laboratories, Abbott Laboratories, Kent Pharmaceuticals, Rite-Aid, Procter & Gamble Co., DCC Plc., and Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH.

