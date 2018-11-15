Global Fatty Alcohols Market Report with Growth Forecast & Opportunities, 2023 | TechSci Research

A new market research report introduced by TechSci Research provides an overall analysis of Global Fatty Alcohols Market. The presented market report will incorporate all the major factors and advancements that assume an imperative role in market growth in the anticipated range of 5 years. It likewise introduces the overview of industry players, preferences, challenges the market is experiencing. The research report gives an entire comprehension of the Global Fatty Alcohols in terms of revenue.

Global Fatty Alcohols market is projected to cross USD 5.4 Billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Factors, such as rising consumption of personal care ingredients, cleaning agent and detergent and use of fatty alcohols in various industries, are propelling the growth of the Global Fatty Alcohols market during the forecast period. Based on the type, the Global Fatty Alcohols market has been segmented into Short Chain, Pure & Midcut, Long Chain and Higher Chain. The pure and midcut fatty alcohol segment dominated the market in 2017 and is poised to grow at a higher CAGR in the forecast period, due to the usage of fatty alcohols in the synthesis of surfactant, which is used in the generation of detergents, soaps and cleaning products.

Based on the application, the Global Fatty Alcohols market is categorized into Industrial & Domestic Cleaning, Personal Care, Lubricants, Plasticizers, Pharmaceutical Formulation and Food & Nutrition. Industrial and Domestic cleaning segment dominated the market in 2017 and is expected to grow at the higher rate during the forecast period, due to the increasing concerns for sanitation & hygiene to promote public health and increasing per capita expenditure on household cleaning agents. Geographically, the market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa and Europe. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period, due to the rising disposable income, increasing population and growing demand for fatty alcohols in various industries.

Some of the leading players in the Global Fatty Alcohols Market are Sasol Limited, Royal Dutch Shell plc, Kao Corporation, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (KLK), Ecogreen Oleochemicals, Procter & Gamble Emery Oleochemicals, VVF L.L.C., Musim Mas Holdings, and Wilmar International Ltd., etc.

