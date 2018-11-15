India Purified Terephthalic Acid Market By Type, By Application (Textile, Bottle Packaging & Others), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2025

TechSci Research has been effectively engaged with offering far reaching market research information concerning different perspectives which are related to industrial reference and financial specialist utility. This specific research report titled “India Purified Terephthalic Acid Market By Type (PET Fiber & Yarn Grade, PET Bottle Grade & PET Film Grade), By Application (Textile (Polyester Fiber & Yarn Production), Bottle Packaging & Others), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2025” has been added to the wide online database of TechSci Research which talks about the present and in addition future market situation. Seekers can get to information related with market volume, regional expanse as well as competitive landscape in the India Purified Terephthalic Acid Market. With the end goal to study development patterns of the market, this study also centres around market elements, which discusses drivers, restraints, and opportunities to impact the concerned market amid the period until 2018 to 2023.

Get Exclusive Free Sample Report @ https://www.techsciresearch.com/sample-report.aspx?cid=3591

India Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) market stood at $ 3.9 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $ 7.4 billion by 2025, backed by increasing demand from textile and PET bottle manufacturing industries. India is the second largest textile exporter in the world and the state government of Maharashtra is taking initiatives to establish around nine textile parks across the state. Increasing demand for PET film chips from the packaging industry (food & beverages), in addition to demand for PET bottles for medicinal syrup packaging from the pharmaceutical industry, is expected to positively influence the country’s purified terephthalic acid market during the forecast period.

To extract data for India purified terephthalic acid market, primary research surveys were conducted with purified terephthalic acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, wholesalers and end users. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Moreover, TechSci Research analyzed various end user segments and projected a positive outlook for India purified terephthalic acid market over the coming years.

Some of the major players operating in India purified terephthalic acid market are Reliance Industries Ltd., Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., MCPI Private Ltd., JBF Industries Ltd., BP India Services Private Ltd., Hengli Petrochemical Co., Ltd., Hengyi Petrochemical Ltd., Hanwha General Chemical Co., Ltd., Pumax Chemicals Private Ltd. Moradia Brothers Chem. Pvt. Ltd., etc.

Access Complete Research Report @ https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/india-purified-terephthalic-acid-market/3591.html

Table of Content: Product Overview

Research Methodology Analyst View Voice of Customer

4.1. Brand Awareness

4.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

India Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1.By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1.By Type (PET Fiber & Yarn Grade, PET Bottle Grade and PET Film Grade)

5.2.2.By Application (Textile (Polyester Fiber & Yarn Production), Bottle Packaging, BOPET Film and Others (Paints & Coatings and PET Chips Export))

5.2.3.By Region

5.2.4.By Company

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index

Pricing Analysis

Continued…………..

Click Here to Download the Brochure: https://www.techsciresearch.com/sample-report.aspx?cid=3591