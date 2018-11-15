Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood, And Textile Manufacturing Is Getting Smarter

Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Ttextile Manufacturing Global Market Size:

The global paper, plastics, rubber, wood and textile market was valued around $7754 billion in 2017. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the paper, plastics, rubber, wood and textile market in 2017, accounting for around 48% of the total market. China was the largest market accounting for around 25% of the total market.

Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Ttextile Manufacturing Global Market Overview:

Manufacturing in paper, plastic and rubber industries is getting faster and leaner with the adoption of sensor and wireless technologies. Sensors are generating insights for improving process efficiencies and reduce potential breakdowns. Wireless technology is aiding the implementation of sensor technology in manufacturing units. For instance, sensors are being used to detect miniature parts, semi-finished goods, and wear and tear of films. Major companies offering sensor technology for plastics, textile and paper industries are SENSIT, Baumer and Hansford sensors.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the paper, plastics, rubber, wood, and textile manufacturing market in 2017, accounting for almost half of the market share, because of the economic growth in the region, cheap labor and availability of raw materials.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, the practice of using 3D printing in plastics manufacturing is becoming more common. 3D technology allows manufacturers to create a complete self-supporting object. This technology enables manufactures to produce complex objects that are light and reliable. Greater flexibility and customization are the other major advantages of 3D printing technology. For instance, Stratasys, digital manufacturing solutions provider based in Minnesota offers thermoplastics using 3D printing technology.

IKEA AB was the largest company in the paper, plastics, rubber, wood and textile manufacturing market in 2017, with revenues of $38.9 billion. IKEA’s growth strategy aims at increasing revenues by attracting the young population and offering products at competitive prices. The company designs it products to be colorful and modular to cater to the demand from young population. The company also plans to expand in the US market by opening nearly a dozen stores over the next two years.

The paper, plastics, rubber, wood and textile industry comprises companies engaged in manufacturing paper, rubber, plastic, wood and textile products. The paper, plastics, rubber, wood and textile market in this report is segmented into paper products manufacturing, plastics and rubber products manufacturing, wood products manufacturing, textile manufacturing, apparel and leather products and furniture manufacturing.

