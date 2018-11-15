The 1940s Dancers for Hire Add a Vintage Twist to Your Party

The 1920s entertainment is the latest craze in the parties where everyone are enjoying the vintage twist and fun to the core. However, to find the 1940s dancers for hire is not so easy as there are only a few dancers who can perform to the yesteryear musical themes. The Swing Patrol is one dancing troupe that promotes and encourages everyone to learn the yesteryear dancing style Lindy Hop. The Lindy Hop is an African American dancing style that is developed in the 1920s which is just like a flagship to most of the swing dancing forms like Balboa, Collegiate Shag and also Solo partnered with Charleston. The swing dancing moves to the big band sounds are really so exciting and energetic that anyone would surely fall in love to dance. Anyone can join the dancing classes offered by Swing Patrol at different levels to learn the swing dance and participate in different events held out around the town and also perform at parties, product launches, workshops, schools etc to entertain the crowd. The Swing Patrol group has expert dancers who can perform to the yesteryear themes like Great Gatsby, Blitz or Gangster themes as per the client’s party themes. They can add lot of fun and joy with their dancing style to the parties set to the electro swing, gospel, Charleston and blue tunes.

You can contact Swing Patrol for the 1940s dancers for hire to perform at your parties or events. The Swing Patrol offer different packages for wedding and hen parties, team building days, festivals and outdoor events, school workshops, corporate events and office parties for the clients to choose. If you choose the Grand Slam package you can simply relax as Swing Patrol offers you their support in finding the best venue for your party, hiring the band, bar, MC services, DJs, Photo booths, hair and makeup, performers, mood dancers etc to rock your party. The dancers shall come dressed up to the theme of the party and also encourage the guests to have a makeover for a vintage look and also teach them a few steps so that they tool can showcase their talent on the dance floor. The dancers encourage everyone to shake their leg on the dance floor adding a vintage twist and also conduct mini competitions to add fun and entertainment to the party. The packages are priced competitively and you would surely enjoy hiring the dancers for the 1920s entertainment.

