Global Edge Analytics Market Outlook Report for Size, Share, Top Players and Ongoing Trends, with Forecast till 2023

A new market research report titled “Global Edge Analytics Market, By Component (Solution, Services), By Application (Marketing, Sales, Operations, Finance, Human Resources), By Type (Descriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics, etc.), By Deployment Model (On-Premises, On-Cloud), By End-user Industry (Healthcare and Life Sciences, BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail and Consumer Goods, IT and Telecommunication, Others), By Company and By Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2023″, has been added to the wide online database overseen by TechSci Research. The study talks about the prime market growth factors alongside future projections that would affect the Global Edge Analytics Market amid the forecast period between 2018 and 2023. The concerned study is broken-down in various market factors including top players, demand & production stats, challenges, and opportunities with the end goal to edify the readers about the real scenario in the Global Edge Analytics Market.

The Edge analytics market size is estimated to reach USD 8 Billion by 2023, growing at CAGR of 32.6 % during the forecast period. Edge Analytics solutions and its applications are gaining traction among the corporates due to the advent of Internet of Things (IoT) & increase of massive amount of data through connected devices, predictive and real-time intelligence on network devices which acts as a catalyst to the growth and adoption of edge analytics which increases scalability and cost optimization. The global edge analytics market, which is segmented by Component, Type, Application, Deployment Model, End-User Industry and Region. In component, solutions segment holds higher market share and is gaining significant importance among corporates, as enterprises are deploying edge analytics solution on the edge of the network devices to get real-time analysis of the data generated and provides predictive, prescriptive, as well as diagnostic analysis to the data.

Predictive analytics type is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecasted period. In terms of applications, finance is to dominate the edge analytics market and expected to contribute the largest market share. Geographically, North America is leading the market for Edge Analytics and Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market. Some of the major players of the market include, ABB, General Electric, Eaton, Siemens, Schneider Electric, among others.

Some of the leading players in the Global Edge Analytics market are ABB, General Electric, Eaton, Siemens, Schneider Electric, etc.

