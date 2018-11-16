New Research Report On: Hospital Asset Management Market to Rear Excessive Growth During 2018-2022

November 16, 2018: The global hospital asset management market is subject to witness a substantial growth over the forecast period due to the rise in occurrence of drug counterfeiting and supply chain management. Factors such as lower hardware & software cost, easy availability, and faster operational speeds are some of the critical drivers for the growth of hospital asset management market during the forecast period. Recent technological advancement in healthcare sector such as near field communication systems has led to development of the innovative managing assets offering cost effective and efficient solutions. These factors are expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period.

In addition, growing implementation of efficient supply chain network in pharmaceutical & hospital sector, increasing concerns regarding security for healthcare and clinical organization, and numerous benefits offered by managing assets like higher return on investment and cost savings solution are anticipated to propel the growth of hospital asset management market in the near future.

Growing investment by various private organizations and governmental agencies in research & development of radio frequency identification (RFID) technology and development of innovative products in compliance with strict laws and regulation enforced by local governments as well as international health organizations such as World Health Organization (WHO) are predicted to drive market growth in the upcoming years.

Development of advanced hospital assets helps to improve overall quality of supply chain network, thus further strengthening the market position. Additionally, implementation of stringent laws and regulation by local authorities such as FDA, allows an efficient and safe asset management for number of diagnostic and health monitoring equipment and eliminates the risk of drug counterfeiting which in turn positively affects the market growth in the recent years.

The hospital asset management market is broadly categorized into four types based on applications such as humidity control management, staff management, patient management, and temperature & equipment management. Some of the common application of the hospital asset management in pharmaceutical vertical include supply chain operations and drug counterfeiting operations. Growing number of highly complex instruments is driving the need for highly sophisticated and efficient asset management solutions. Introduction of radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology offers a highly specialized solution in the hospital assets management in pharmaceutical sector, thus driving market growth over the forecast period.

Increasing use of RFID tags enhances the overall quality of supply chain network and essentially eliminates the risks associated with development of the fake drugs in the global market thus leading in significant demand of tools for hospital asset management in the recent years. Moreover, the growing influence of the advanced technological solutions such as smart active labels and integration of Zigbee devices are considered as an important aspect driving the market growth in last few years. Increasing use of automation and wide spread integration digital solution in healthcare and pharmaceutical industry helps to improve overall quality of life for patients, and provides required safety. Additionally, use of real-time devices minimizes risk such as equipment failures, thus offering best possible solution available in the market.

The hospital asset management market is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the adoption of latest technologies in medicine & pharmaceutical sector, substantial research in the hospital asset management, increase in the adoption of low cost medical systems in clinical diagnostic laboratories and existence of well-established healthcare infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the hospital asset management market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with recent technological advancement in the region, rise in the healthcare infrastructural activities, increase in patient pool and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

The key players in the hospital asset management market are Awarepoint Co., AeroScout Incorporations, Motorola solutions Incorporations, GE healthcare, Inc., Ekahau, Inc., Vizbee RFID systems Limited, Siemens Healthcare Solutions, Sonitor technologies, Inc., Infor Co., Versus Technology Incorporations, Trimble Navigation Limited, IBM Co., Tyco international Limited., and Zebra Technologies Co.

Hospital Asset Management Report by Material, Application, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2022 is a professional and in-depth research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, united Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

The report firstly introduced the Hospital Asset Management basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.