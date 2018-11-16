Sports Flashes launches Bangla Radio Channel in West Bengal for Bengali Audience Worldwide

• Sports Flashes to launch five more regional channels this financial year

● First ever 24×7 Sports Radio in Bangla

● Audio Feeds for Cricket, Football & Other sports would be available 24×7

Kolkata / New Delhi, November 5, 2018: Sports Flashes, India’s biggest Multi-sports App, which runs the only 24×7 Sports Radio Channel of India, today announced the launch of Bangla Radio Channel for Bengali Listening Audience worldwide.

The channel will be covering almost every sport in Bangla Language. The key distinguish features offered by new Bangla channel would include chat shows, before and after important matches (Cricket and Football). The channel will also be organizing a fan-based program throughout the important series and tournaments along with providing sports trivia.

The channels will be airing special programmes on the history of cricket, football and other sports and put light on the sports personalities of the past years.

The channel will be also covering the ISL and I League matches. The channel will focus specially on Mohun Bagan and East Bengal.

On the occasion, Raman Raheja, Founder, Sports Flashes said, “Our aim is to bring in exclusive and regional content for our audiences. We are already running channels in English and Hindi. We have got a huge response so far. Our aim is to reach-out to sports lovers in at least Five Languages by end of this fiscal year. ”

Radio Sports Flashes was launched in January 2018 as 24×7 Internet Radio Channel, that broadcast Sports content like Live Chat Commentaries, Talk Shows, Special Sports Programs, Experts Comments, Sports News & Updates, Audio Documentaries, University Sports & Sportainment Content.

Radio Sports Flashes is available on the Sports Flashes Mobile App and sportsflashes.com