Elkos pens is proud to be associated with Indian Plastics Federation

Elkos pen is glad to be associated as a silver sponsoratIndplas’18. The Indplas’18 is the 8th edition of INDLAS series and will be held from 30th November -3rd December 2018 at ECO Park Exhibition Ground, New Town- Rajarhat, Kolkata.

Indplas’18 – The largest sector specific business to business ( B2B) International exhibition in eastern region will bring the entire plastic industry under one roof and is being planned on a bigger, better and convenient venue.

About Indian Plastic Federation

Indian Plastics Federation (IPF) established in 1958, is regarded as the torchbearer of the Plastic Industry in India. The Federation is dedicated towards the development and growth of the Plastic Industry and is active in upholding the interest of the Industry for nearly 6 decades. IPF has around 1000 members which include petrochemical producers, large and small plastic processors, machine manufacturers, traders, distributors, agents, etc.IPF is also the founder member of Plastindia Foundation, the apex body of plastics industry in India.

“We are extremely pleased and excited to be part of such a worthwhile event. Not only is it worthwhile, it’s a blast!We strive to encourage growth opportunities across industries and this sponsorship is part of Elkos pens ongoing commitment to encourage development and investment in industrial sector.”said Mr. Vijay Singh, Assistant Manager sales executive at Elkos Pens.

About the company

ELKOS Pens has been certified by the standards of ISO 9001:2008(QMS), awarded the prestigious Government of India registered One Star EXPORT HOUSE & has a distinguished honour of being stationery partners in reputed Indian educational institutes like IIT’s & IIM’s.

=============================================

Company Name : Elkos Pens Limited

Address : 16 Strand Road, Diamond Heritage, 10th Floor, Office No : 1015A, Kolkata – 700 001 West Bengal, India

Phone : +91-33-6607-9643 /+91-33-6607-9644

Url : https://www.elkospens.com/