Premium Japan Car Service Welcomes You To Haneda & Narita Airport

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tokyo, Japan, (20 November 2018): When you land in Narita or Haneda International Airport arrival gate, you do not have to wait in queue for a cab. The chauffeur will reach the airport and meet you with your signature or name on a signboard. They will greet you at the arrival gate. This will be the commencement of your incredible trip to Japan. The Japan car service will accompany you from the terminal to your hotel offering exceptional assistance.

The Japan airport transfer has several cars like Toyota Crown, Toyota Alphard (7 seaters), Toyota Hiace(11 seaters), Mitsubishi Rosa (18seater). Isuzu Gala(28seater), Isuzu Gala(45seater). Moreover, their limo and bus services are inexpensive than a taxi. The services covers airport pick up, ride to the hotel, private house, and service apartment.

Payment shall be made by Paypal online in advance or Japanese Yen in cash to the chauffeur on arrival at your resort in Tokyo. It is essential to notify them ahead before paying with Paypal online service. The charges incorporate tips, toll fee, parking fee and sign cost (Driver how your name on board at meeting at Haneda airport). The customer does not have to spend any additional expenses besides the charges.

Narita International Airport is situated 100 kilometers from the central area of Tokyo. It takes about 80-120 minutes by vehicle and costs 25,000 – 30,000 Japanese Yen. By subway or bus, it is extremely cheap. However, if this is your maiden visit or another vacation to Japan, or if you possess heavy baggage, they have limousines which will be much more comfortable and adequate for you.

The company offers limousine services charging cheaper the normal taxi fee by Toyota Crown, etc. Booking the services via the Internet is possible and complete payment by PayPal online in advance. Or else, pay simultaneously after the arrival at your accommodation in Tokyo. The Narita airport to Tokyo service will support your arrival at Narita International Airport with the latest and unparalleled service. The amount shall be paid via Paypal online in advance or in Japanese Yen in cash or credit card that includes VISA, MasterCard, American Express or JCB and hand it over to the staff upon reaching the hotel in Tokyo. The charges comprise of tips, toll fee, parking fee and name signboard cost which the Driver shows when you arrive at the airport. The rider does not have to pay any additional or increased charges other than the prices.

Additional services? You must not worry regarding the communication with them, the drivers are fluent in English, Spanish, Chinese or Japanese. You may obtain a booking via the internet or over the phone anytime from anyplace smoothly. The services are accessible 365 days and 24 hours. The prices are set and there is no need to think about charging you extra on a foreign land, even if you are moving for long distance. The fare is based on a fixed rate. The organization accepts Credit card, PayPal and cash payment methods. The fare ranges from 17,000 Japanese Yen to 21,000 Janapese Yen for a 5 seater Toyota Crown to 5 seater Toyota Lexus for Narita and 16,500 Japanese yen for Toyota Crown Royal Saloon and 19,800 Japanese Yen for the High ace grand cabin from Haneda airport to Tokyo.

About Japan Airport Transfer:

They have vehicle renting facilities all over Japan’s Haneda and Narita city. The drivers will handle airport pickup and airport transfer services for you from Narita Airport and Haneda Airport.

The service is committed to safely drop you to your hotel or any other destination, door-to-door, with security and comfort for a moderate fare. Qualified drivers will assist you as you begin your touring or market in Japan. They are proficient in dealing with complicated transportation system with your heavy luggage the service provides you comfort all the way.

For more information please log on to http://www.jp-airporttransfer.com/

Media Contact:

YouLink Co. Ltd. （YouLink travel）

Address : 1036-10 Suna Kawagoe-city, Saitama

TEL : +81 368747781]

Email : mail@jp-airporttransport.com

WhatsApp: +81 8097111182

###