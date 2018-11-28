Analysis of Diesel Particulate Filter Market in Global Industry: Technology, Applications, Growth and Status 2018

Diesel Particulate Filter Market Share, Size, Trends, And Business Opportunity Analysis Report 2018 include historic data, with forecast data to 2023. Diesel Particulate Filter Market report is helpful for future strategy development, and to know about Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Global market key players forecast to 2023

Market Research Future has announced a new report on the global diesel particulate filter market. The report examines all aspects of the market, including its type and regional segmentation and competitive dynamics, and produces forecasts from 2017 to 2023. According to the report, the global diesel particulate filter market is expected to exhibit a strong 8% CAGR from 2017 to 2023.

Diesel particulate filters are used in diesel engine exhausts to remove the particulates in the exhaust fumes and make the exhaust emissions clean and environmentally friendly. The diesel particulate filter market has made strong gains in the last few years as a result of the supportive environment for environment-friendly measures and the rising demand for diesel engines in passenger and commercial vehicles. The rising demand for vehicles in emerging regions across the world, such as Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East, and Latin America, is likely to drive the demand for diesel particulate filters in the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

Major players in the global diesel particulate filter market include MANN+HUMMEL, Tenneco Inc., NGK Insulators Ltd., Delphi, Continental AG, Faurecia, BASF, Denso Corporation, Bosal International, Donaldson Company Inc., and Johnson Matthey.

Rising urbanization and infrastructure construction in emerging countries such as India, China, and Japan has led to a rising demand for commercial vehicles, which usually use diesel engines. This is likely to remain a major driver for the global diesel particulate filter market over the forecast period, as modern commercial vehicles are mostly fitted with particulate filters straight off the production line and their incorporation is also supported by governmental measures and regulations. The rapid economic rise of countries such as India, China, Kuwait, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia is thus likely to drive the demand from the diesel particulate filter market over the 2017-2023 forecast period.

On the other hand, the rising government support to electric vehicles is likely to hinder the demand for diesel particulate filters. Diesel and petrol are both petroleum fuels and emit significant amounts of carbon and nitrous substances into the air upon combustion, which makes them environmentally unviable. As a result, governments across the world are looking to promote the sales of electric vehicles and reduce the use of fossil fuels. This is likely to be a major restraint for the global diesel particulate filter market over the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis:

On the basis of vehicle type, the report segments the global diesel particulate filter market into passenger vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and off-highway vehicles.

On the basis of filter type, the diesel particulate filter market is segmented into regenerating and disposable type filters.

On the basis of sales channel, the diesel particulate filter market is bifurcated into OEM and aftersales.

On the basis of material, the diesel particulate filter market is divided into silicon carbide wall flow filters, cordierite wall flow filters, ceramic fiber filters, and others.

Regional Analysis:

On the basis of region, the report segments the global diesel particulate filter market into North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World. Of these, Europe is likely to dominate the global diesel particulate filter market over the forecast period due to the strong government support to environmental initiatives in the region. This has had a dual effect on the diesel particulate filter market, as it has driven the sales of diesel vehicles over petrol vehicles, as well as driving the sales of diesel particulate filters.

