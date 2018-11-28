Calcium Acetate Market Size, Analysis, and Forecast Report 2018 to 2028

Calcium acetate is the calcium salt of acetic acid. It is a chemical compound known as the acetate of lime, calcium ethanoate, and lime pyrolignite. Calcium acetate is a white crystalline solid, soluble in water, odorless and insoluble in various solvents like ethanol, benzene, and acetone. Calcium acetate is also a phosphate binder, reducing levels of phosphate in people with kidney disease. High phosphate levels can cause hyperparathyroidism, which in turn causes abnormal bone formation. Calcium Acetate is a mineral that holds onto phosphate from the meals so it helps in enhancing nutritive value to food.

Calcium Acetate Market Gaining Wide Potential with wide scale Application in Food Products:

The Calcium acetate market is driven by the increasing demand for its products in the food and pharmaceuticals industry. Calcium acetates are gaining considerable demand globally. The product finds its usage as a binder in the pharmaceutical industry.

Calcium acetate is used to control high blood pressure in patients who are on dialysis. Dialysis removes some phosphate from the blood, but it is difficult to remove enough to keep your phosphate levels balanced. Calcium acetate market is expected to observe substantial growth over the forecast period owing to cumulative demand for the product from food & beverage industry. Additionally, quest for pharmaceutical products owing to upsurge in ailments is expected to boost the calcium acetate Market growth.

Calcium acetate is used in wastewater treatment plant in industrial facilities. Calcium Acetate can be seen as an additive in foods such as cake batters and mixtures, pie fillings, puddings, certain cheeses, gelatin, snack food, sweet sauces, bread and baked food, and pet products. Growing product demand in food and beverages industry as the food additive and preservative is the driving force for the Calcium Acetate market. The primary use of Calcium acetate is in food as a preservative to increase the shelf life of meat and bakery products. Furthermore, the increasing demand for high-quality meat and bakery products offers significant opportunities for active players in the Calcium Acetate market.

Calcium acetate is produced naturally as well as synthetically and, like all chemicals synthesized in laboratories, the synthetic product has the exact same composition and structure as the chemical produced naturally. In addition, calcium acetate is found naturally in some food substances, but when it is added to processed foods, it is listed as a food additive. It has been granted the GRAS (generally recognized as safe) certification by U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Calcium acetate is approved as a food additive (Group I) in the European Union (EU) for use in various food products such as dehydrated milk, ripened cheese, canned or bottled fruit and vegetables, jams, jellies, marmalades and sweetened chestnut puree, meat and poultry products, and other fruit or vegetables spreads.

Request Report Sample @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1373

Global Calcium Acetate Market – Market Segmentation:

By Application, Global Calcium Acetate Market is segmented into:

Pharmaceuticals

Agriculture

Food and Beverages Bakery Confectionery Sauces & Dressings Snacks Dairy Products Meat & Poultry Products Others

Pet Food

By Function, Global Calcium Acetate Market is segmented into:

Texturizer

Thickener

Stabilizer

Firming Agent

Others

By Region, Global Calcium Acetate Market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

APEJ

MEA

Japan

Global Calcium Acetate Market – Key Players:

The key market players identified in the global calcium acetate Market are VASA PhamaChem, Qingdao BCD Fine Chemical, Merck Millipore, Avantor Performance Materials, Shanxi Fu Rongfu Chemical, Wuxi Yangshan Biochemical, Tengzhou Tenglong, Penglai Marine Bio-Tech, Wuxi Unisen, Anhui Hongyang Chemical, Allan Chemical Corporation, Nithyasri Chemicals, Solvay, Amresco LLC, Alfa Aesar, GFS Chemicals Inc, Merck KGaA, and J.M Loveridge Ltd.

Key Developments in the Calcium Acetate Global Market:

Calcium acetate market is developing with its wide scale application in food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and pet food driven by the expanding market of calcium supplement food. Calcium acetate is also approved for use by other international regulatory bodies for use in food for different technical effects and food applications. The use of calcium acetate is so broad’, these regulatory bodies permit its use consistent with good manufacturing practice.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=1373

Opportunities for Calcium Acetate Market Participants:

The calcium acetate market exhibited a decent growth in the last few years and is anticipated to grow at an extensive CAGR in the imminent future. Asia-Pacific and Latin America are likely to perceive high demand in product owing to the increase in product applications, particularly in the food and beverages industry. Additionally, growing population and change in lifestyle in evolving economies of Asia Pacific has led to increase in product demand in food and beverage, and pharmaceuticals industry. Gradually escalating end-user sectors in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and MEA are likely to open up new prospects for calcium acetate market growth.

Brief Approach to Research:

A model-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this calcium acetate report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms, and end uses of the product segments included in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global scale to estimate the overall market sizes.

Request TOC of this Report @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1373