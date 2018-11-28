Phototherapy Equipment Market | Key Factors Impacting The Global Market Growth

What are the Global Growth Factors?

A number of factors, such as the rising incidence of neonatal jaundice across developed and developing markets, rising number of people suffering from skin diseases, inflow of technologically advanced products, and rising adoption of LED-based phototherapy equipment are driving the growth of Phototherapy Equipment Market.

What The Experts Says about the Market Growth?

The market is expected to reach $583.4 Million by 2021, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2016 to 2021.

Based on the type of equipment, the global phototherapy equipment market is divided into three segments, namely, conventional phototherapy equipment, LED phototherapy equipment, and fiberoptic phototherapy equipment. Based on the type of lamp installed in conventional phototherapy equipment, they are further segmented into equipment with fluorescent lamps and equipment with compact fluorescent lamps. Conventional phototherapy equipment with fluorescent lamps come in two different sizes, namely, full body phototherapy equipment and partial body phototherapy equipment.

On the basis of applications, the global phototherapy equipment market is segmented into skin disease treatment and neonatal jaundice treatment. The skin disease treatment segment is further divided into psoriasis treatment, vitiligo treatment, eczema treatment, and other disease treatment. On the basis of end user, the global phototherapy equipment market is segmented into hospitals & clinics and home users.

Geographical Analysis:

North America held the largest share of the global phototherapy equipment market, followed by Europe. However, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2016 to 2021. Factors such as strategic expansions by key market players in emerging Asian countries; growing adoption of low cost phototherapy equipment in India and China; and rising number of people suffering from skin diseases are responsible for the growth of the phototherapy equipment market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Key Market Players:

GE Healthcare (U.K.), Philips Lighting Holding B.V. (Netherlands), Natus Medical Incorporated (U.S.), Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd. (India), Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Atom Medical Corporation (Japan), nice Neotech Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd. (India), National Biological Corp. (U.S.), and Solarc Systems Inc. (Canada) are some of the key players operating in the global phototherapy equipment market.

Phototherapy Equipment Market by Type (Long lamp, CFL, LED, Fiber optic), Application (Skin diseases (psoriasis, vitiligo, eczema), Neonatal Jaundice), End-user, Geography (North America (USA, Canada), Europe, Asia-Pacific) – Global Forecast to 2021