Scaffold Materials Market Dynamics, Segments and Supply Demand 2018 to 2028

Scaffolding is a temporary edifice that serves the purpose of supporting work crew and materials to assist in the construction, maintenance and repair of buildings & other artificial structures such as bridges, elevated tanks and tall structures such as towers. This has necessitated use of the Scaffolding materials. The chief applications of scaffold materials include its use in cultural events and activities related to media & entertainment for specific purposes. The selection of scaffold materials applied for the manufacture of different scaffolding products depends upon various factors. These include the cost, type of application and type of scaffolding products that are easily available in the respective local geography. For instance, in the South Asia region, the scaffold materials such as bamboo are abundantly, easily & cheaply available, owing to which they are the most preferred types of scaffold materials.

The safety parameters and the subsequent regulatory requirements being of paramount importance, the role of scaffold materials in meeting these requirements has been vital in mitigating the risks primarily associated with human lives & safety. Scaffolding systems are used extensively and the selection of scaffold materials has been of paramount importance. This is because scaffold materials have key applications in areas that include civil engineering projects and temporary structures. This has led to the creation of a series of definitions & industry standards that encompass a vast number of specific issues involving scaffolding.

Market Dynamics & Regional Outlook

In recent times, regulatory bodies across the globe involved with defining safety parameters for scaffolding design and usage have been proactively specifying scaffold materials as a means to achieve the mandated human safety requirements. For instance, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) of the U.S. Department of Labor has made a prerogative for itself to declare whether certain scaffold materials were acceptable for specific applications or otherwise. For instance, neither steel nor plastic banding can be used for toprail or midrail constructions in the U.S. Furthermore, counterweights that are used for suspended scaffolds need to be made of materials that cannot be easily dislocated.

This has mandated the incorporation for use of scaffold materials significantly for the said reason. These stringent regulations defined by regulatory bodies are expected to impact the product development dynamics of scaffold materials in the next few years. Furthermore, as building & construction and infrastructure development activity continues to be on the rise across the globe, it is expected to prove to be a major driver of the scaffold materials market. Especially in the high-growth region of Asia Pacific, the usage of scaffold materials has witnessed a substantial rise in the past few years. The prominent rate of public and private entity based construction process coupled with recreational activities in the Asia Pacific market is expected to drive the scaffold materials market to major extent. Other regions of emerging economies as well as countries of Latin America and Africa are expected to witness substantial demand increase of scaffold materials market.

Metal and bamboo traditionally have been the prominent scaffold materials employed in the respective end use sectors of construction and other recreation activities. The scaffold materials market has witnessed subsequent development of new materials types aimed at cost-effectiveness and durability. Across the globe, the manufacturers of scaffold materials have been focusing on developing and introducing new & advanced products to meet the rising demand for niche applications, as well as the demand created due to the scarcity of skilled manpower and the need to save on construction & maintenance costs. Moreover, tighter project completion schedules have been driving product development in the global scaffold materials market in the recent past

Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the scaffold materials market is segmented as follows:

Supported type scaffold materials

Suspended type scaffold materials

Rolling type scaffold materials

Other type scaffold materials

On the basis of application industry, the scaffold materials market is segmented as follows:

Building & construction

Media & entertainment

Others

On the basis of material type, the scaffold materials market is segmented as follows:

Metal

Wood/bamboo

Composites

Others

Market Participants

Examples of the market participants in the scaffold materials market are as follows:

Safway Group Holding LLC

Layher North America

BETCO Scaffolds

Atlantic Pacific Equipment, Inc.

SB Scaffolding (India) Pvt Ltd.

Excel Scaffold

Specialist Scaffold Products

Faraone Industrie Spa

General Steel Products Co., Inc.

Nevada Scaffold

