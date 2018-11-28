The Premier of Canada’s Saskatchewan visited Haryana

Scott Moe, the incumbent Premier of the Canadian province of Saskatchewan, attended an agricultural event on 26 November in Pataudi, which has been organized by Mosaic India Pvt. Ltd.

Mr. Moe’s itinerary included visiting a mustard farm in Pataudi (a town in Haryana’s Gurugram district) to inspect the benefits of Mosaic’s potash in mustard cultivation. After a traditional welcome ceremony, he met the local farmers to discuss the modern agricultural techniques and the benefits of using Canadian potash, a product marketed by Mosaic India. He also addressed the farmers’ experiences, followed by a meeting with the local distributors and retailers to discuss the feedback of potash in agriculture.

Robin Edwin, Managing Director, Mosaic India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are very excited to receive an influential figure like Mr. Scott Moe, the Premier of Saskatchewan in India. With our growing bilateral ties and shared resources, I can see that our future is prosperous together. This was a unique opportunity for The Mosaic Company, local farmers, our distributors, and the Canadian officials to mark not only the start of new business heights but a zenith of cultural attachments as well.”

With this event, The Mosaic Company aims to spread the knowledge of using potash in the farms for better crop yields. The local farmers would have a good opportunity to interact and have expert opinions by the presence of several high-level officials.

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) is a Fortune 500 company and the world’s leading integrated producer and marketer of concentrated phosphate and potash. The company employs more than 40000 people globally and participates in every aspect of agricultural development capabilities. Riding on the global mission statement of – Helping the world grow the food it needs, Mosaic in India took path-breaking initiatives in the field of agronomy, marketing and trade policies to deliver the high-quality and innovative crop nutrition products, helping Indian farmers to a great extent.