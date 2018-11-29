Real estate agents are providing better services by using new technologies like online listing; video and virtual reality (VR). Advance technologies are strengthening the buyer-agent relationship in real estate sector. The role of real estate agents is changing from just an information arbitrator to a local market expert and service provider. Zillow and realtor.com provide housing database and information on tax and purchase history. Advance technologies such as video, VR tours and e-signing services are also modernizing the real estate transactions. For instance, in 2016 Sotheby’s International Realty, a luxury real estate franchisor, began hosting 3D home tours on its listing pages.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY EXPECTS THE GLOBAL REAL ESTATE MARKET TO GROW TO $4 TRILLION BY 2021

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the real estate market in 2017, accounting for half of the market share.

Read report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/real-estate-global-market-report-2018

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, commercial real estate (CRE) industry and real estate companies are leveraging on big data technology to identify customer choices and build robust customer relationships. Big data is a large data set that can be analyzed to gain deeper insights into consumer behavior and market dynamics and enhance decision-making process.

CBRE Group was the largest competitor in real estate market in 2017, with revenues of $13.1 billion for the financial year 2017. The company was founded by Colbert Coldwell in 1906 and is headquartered in Los Angeles; CA. CBRE group’s growth strategy is to maintain its market position through acquisitions. In the year 2017, the company signed a definitive agreement to acquire a majority interest in Caledon Capital Management Inc.

The real estate market is segmented into Rental Activities and Brokerage Services. Rental activities was the largest segment in 2017.

Request sample:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?

id=20&type=smp

Real Estate Global Market Report 2018 is a detailed report giving a unique insight into this market. The report is priced at $6000 for an individual user. To use across your office, the price is $9000 and $12000 if you wish to use across a multinational company.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company, which excels in company, market and consumer research.

It has research professionals at its offices in the UK, India and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, chemicals and technology.

Contact Information.

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info