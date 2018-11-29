Cloud Video Streaming Market 2018 – 2023: Company Profiles, Industry Segments, Trends, Landscape and Demand

Market Highlights:

Cloud video streaming is segmented on the basis of components, streaming type, deployment and vertical. By components segment consists of media player and service. Media player includes JW player, adobe flash player and adobe AIR and iOS device. JW player is a dashboard used for managing video content, video players and strategy monetization. JW dashboard can be used to upload and manage video content, creation and customization of video players.

By streaming type it is segmented into live streaming and video on demand. Video on demand technology is used for delivering video content such as movies, television shows to customers on urgent demand. Video on demand content is saved on the centralized server in the form of compressed digital files. It facilitate users with the options such as rewind, pause, stop and later resume the video.

The cloud video streaming market is growing rapidly over 18.9% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD 16.6 billion by the end of forecast period.

Major Key Players:

• A-frame (U.K.)

• Amazon Web Services (U.S.)

• Encoding.Com (U.S.)

• Forbidden Technologies (U.K.)

• Haivision (U.S.)

• Microsoft (U.S.)

• Adobe Systems Incorporated (U.S.)

• Akamai Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

• Sorenson Media (U.S.)

Cloud Video Streaming Market Segmentation:

The segmentation on the basis of cloud deployment it includes public cloud, hybrid cloud and private cloud. Cloud solution accounts for highest market share as it helps enterprises by minimizing cost associated with the IT infrastructure.

Cloud solution enable enterprise to focus on core business competencies. It provides enterprises with data protection and security, efficiently manage storage and privacy issues, offers data integrity and provides information related to governance and make enterprise legally prepared.

Regional Analysis:

Regional analysis for Cloud Video Streaming Market is studied in different geographic regions as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World. North America region is mainly dominating the market due to adoption of advanced marketing techniques in enhancing business and increase adoption of analytics by organization in cloud marketing platform. North America region is one of the prominent player in the market due to advanced technological implementation in education system.

European region is also gaining growth owing to growing demand from citizens and huge investment by enterprise in cloud based video streaming market. Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing player in the cloud video streaming market owing to advanced technological development from countries such as China and India is boosting the market growth. Increasing urbanization, business expansion, industrial developments and growing educational sector is driving the growth of cloud based video streaming market in the region. Growing economies such as India, Japan, and China accounted for the largest market share due to growing IT network in this region. The region consists of many small and medium size enterprise that is contributing towards the growth of market from the region.

Intended Audience:

• Investors and consultants

• System Integrators

• Government Organizations

• Research/Consultancy firms

• Technology solution providers

