Dermal Allograft Market Healthy Pace throughout the Forecast during 2018 – 2026

Dermal allograft is a technique used to treat and improve the damaged inner layer of skin called dermis. The dermal allograft is done from one person to another of similar species but with a different genotype. The dermal allograft is developed from human tissue or synthetic tissue or combinations of both. The dermal allograft is commonly used for burn injuries, acute & chronic wounds and for diabetic foot ulcers. Rising number of patients with diabetes and increasing demand for minimally invasive dermal allograft procedures, and the growth in ageing population are the major factors driving the market growth of the dermal allograft market. The dermal allograft has been indicated for preparation of wound bed, final dressing and sandwich grafting technique. Dermal allograft also used as temporary coverage after burn scar relief. The growth of the dermal allograft market is mainly attributed to increasing skin graft demand, novel product launch and the rising prevalence of skin related disorders such as skin cancer and melanoma. Moreover, the key manufacturer of dermal allograft market putting efforts to develop the innovative and new dermal allografts products and technique for various medical applications. This factor is expected to increase the global market growth of dermal allograft market in the forecast years.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, in the US, skin cancer is the most common cancer affecting around 9.5 million population every day. The incidence of melanoma which is most common cancer in women increasing at a high rate than in men. According to the WHO (World Health Organization), over the past years, it has been observed the high growth of the incidence of melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancers. Presently, around three million non-melanoma skin cancers (NMSCs) and 130 million melanoma skin cancers reported globally each year. This growing incidence of skin cancer increasing demand for better skin treatment and innovative products which indirectly boosting the market growth of dermal allograft. However, the use of dermal allograft substitutes to reduce the problems associated with the use of dermal allografts may retrain the global dermal allograft market. Additionally, lack of expertise for dermal allograft, less clinical support and availability of cheap substitute products can also affect the market growth of dermal allograft in developing regions.

The global market for dermal allograft is segmented on basis of product type, end user and geography.

• Segmentation by Type

o Cellular Allograft

o Acellular Allograft

• Segmentation by Applications

o Burn Injury

o Chronic Wounds

o Acute Wounds

o Diabetic Foot Ulcers

o Vascular Ulcers

o Others

• Segmentation by End User

o Hospitals

o Ambulatory Surgical Centers

o Clinics

