Exhaust Heat Recovery System Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts to 2023

Excelsior Research announces the addition of new study based research report on Exhaust Heat Recovery System to their suite of offerings. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Automotive Steel manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Firstly, the report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2023 market shares for each company.

The report for Exhaust Heat Recovery System comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

The automotive manufacturers are making heavy investment into R&D to develop a technology that will improve the efficiency of the vehicle and reduce the environmental impact of the vehicle as well as they are focusing on investing in R&D to gain a competitive edge over peers.

The Exhaust Heat Recovery System report provides a comprehensive scenario of the present market and market forecast up to 2023, Exhaust Heat Recovery System strategies, development strategies and growth opportunities. Starting a discussion on the current state of industry, the report further analyses the market dynamics affecting each category present in it. The market report includes upstream raw materials, equipment, and downstream consumer’s analysis. In addition report analyses market size and forecast of Automotive Steel by product, region and application and other research essentials like type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries client’s information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

Exhaust Heat Recovery System Top Key Players:



Faurecia Exhaust Systems Inc.

Mahle GmbH

Continental Automotive GmbH

Denso Corp.

Borgwarner Inc.

Valeo Samsung Thermal Systems Co.Ltd.

Dana Inc.

Calsonic Kansei Corp.

Delphi Technologies Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Automotive Steel in Global market, especially in USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Table of Content:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market Overview

2.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

2.2. Product Introduction

2.3. Market Trends

2.3.1. Introduction

2.3.2. Drivers

2.3.2.1. Introduction of Stringent Emission Regulations

2.3.2.2. Emission Regulation for On-Road Vehicles & Off-Road Vehicles

2.3.2.3. Growing Demand for Diesel Vehicles, Especially in Commercial Vehicle Segment, to Foster the Growth of EHR Systems

2.3.3. Restraint

2.3.3.1. Shifting Trend toward Electric Propulsion in Light-Duty Vehicles in Developed Countries

2.3.4. Opportunities

2.3.4.1. Use of Exhaust Heat for Auxiliary Applications like Hvac and Oil Cooling

2.3.4.2. Rapid Adoption of EGR and Turbocharger in Gasoline Vehicle Will Boost the Market for EHRS

2.3.5. Challenges

2.3.5.1. Commercialization, Less Cost-Effectiveness and Low Efficiency of Future Technologies like TEG & ORC

2.3.5.2. Harmonization of Emission Standards

2.3.6. Substitutes Threat

2.3.7. Technology Progress in Related Industry

2.3.8. Consumer Preference Analysis

3. Global Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market by Technology

3.1. Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market Technology Analysis

3.2. Global Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market Revenue (USD Million) by Technology, 2015-2025

3.2.1. Conventional Technology Market Analysis

3.5.1.1 EGR Market Analysis

3.5.1.2 Turbocharger Market Analysis

3.2.2. Future Technology Market Analysis

3.5.2.1 ORC Market Analysis

3.5.2.2 TEG Market Analysis

3.3. List of Manufacturers, By 聽 Technology

And More…

