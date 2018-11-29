Global Surgical Equipment Industry Booming Demand by Top Regions and Major Segments Till 2023

Surgical equipment have wide applications in distinctive surgical techniques, for example, neurosurgery, plastic and reconstructive surgeries, wound closure, urology, obstetrics and gynaecology, thoracic surgery, micro-vascular, cardiovascular, orthopaedic surgery, laparoscopy and others. The market is driven by increasing number of surgeries, & hospitals, increasing prevalence of different diseases and increasing geriatric population have boosted the market growth. Moreover, technological advancement, increasing number of ambulatory services and government initiatives have a synergistic effect on the market. However, high cost of the devices, shortage of skilled labour and strict regulatory policies are the major restraints for the market.

Segmentation

The global surgical equipment market is divided into product type, application, and end-user.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into surgical sutures and staplers, handheld instruments, electrosurgical devices, electrosurgical generators, monitoring devices, and others. Surgical sutures and staplers are further segmented into absorbable and non-absorbable sutures. Handheld instruments are sub-segmented into forceps, sutures, visual scope, and others. Electrosurgical devices are further categorized into electrosurgical instruments such as HET bipolar system, electrosurgical pencils, smoke evacuation system, electrosurgical generators, and others.

Key Players

Some of the key players in this market are Smith & Nephew (UK), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Ethicon US, LLC. (US), Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH (Germany), COVIDIEN (US), CONMED Corporation (US), MEDICON (US), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US), Synergetics USA, Inc. (US), Stryker Corporation (US), KARL STORZ & Co. (US), and KLS Martin (Germany).

Regional Analysis

Americas holds the largest share of the surgical equipment market. The growth of the medical device sector, increasing emphasis on quality care, and the availability of technologically-advanced surgical devices are the major drivers for the growth of the market. North America holds the largest share, with the U.S. being the largest contributor to the growth of the market. In the U.S., the presence of key players in the medical device industry and extensive use of surgical devices drive the market. South America also exhibits tremendous growth opportunities with an increase in the demand for surgical devices. The Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality reported that nearly 11 million and 10 million invasive and therapeutic surgeries were carried out in ambulatory and inpatient settings, respectively, in the U.S. in 2014.

Europe, Germany, the U.K., and France are the major contributors to the growth of the market. The increasing number of market players manufacturing surgical equipment, growing government support, and increase in outpatient surgeries drive the market in the European nations. Additionally, increasing healthcare spending by European nations such as the U.K. and Germany also contributes to the growth of the market.

The Asia Pacific, surgical equipment market, is driven by the huge demand for surgical devices and instruments, increasing awareness about quality care in hospitals and surgical centers, and the ever-increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases. India and Australia exhibit the fastest growth in the market owing to the availability of qualified and skilled medical professionals and growing healthcare expenditure.

In the Middle East and Africa, the market growth is attributed to the increasing availability of specialty care services in countries such as the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. Africa exhibits a steady growth with the demand for primary care services in the region.

