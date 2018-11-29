Helicopter Flight Control Systems Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Helicopter flight control systems are devices that help pilots to efficiently operate a helicopter. Based on helicopter type, the market is segmented into military helicopters and civil helicopters. In 2016, the military helicopters segment dominated the market followed by the civil helicopters segment and is anticipated to remain dominant in the coming years. Increase in the demand of helicopters in the military sector is one of the major factor boosting the demand of helicopter flight control systems market for the forecast period. Increase in the use of helicopters for several purposes such as special missions, emergency medical services and transport among others is helping the market to boost during the forecast period.

Based on type, the market is segmented into primary flight control system and secondary flight control system. In 2016, primary flight control system segment dominated the market followed by the secondary flight control system segment and is anticipated to remain dominant in the coming years. Increasing air passenger traffic and increase in the commercial aviation industry are some of the major factor boosting the demand of the market for the forecast period of 2017 – 2025.

Based on application, the market is segmented into business aviation, commercial aviation, military aviation and others. In 2016, commercial aviation segment dominated the market followed by the military aviation segment and is anticipated to remain dominant in the coming years. The commercial aviation segment consists of wide body aircraft, narrow body aircraft, regional transport aircraft and very large body aircraft. Increase in the requirement of new aircrafts form the countries of Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa is one of the major factor boosting the demand of the commercial aviation segment in helicopter flight control systems market. Increase in the air passenger traffic is creating the demand of new aircraft which in turn increasing the demand of helicopter flight control systems market.

The geographical split of the market includes North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. In 2016, North America is the largest market followed by Asia Pacific. The U.S. dominated the market for the helicopter flight control systems in North America region as well as globally. Increase in the demand of helicopters in military sector is one of the major factor boosting the demand of helicopter flight control systems in North America. Increase in the demand of technological advancement is one of the major factor boosting the demand of the market in the U.S. as well as North America region. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR for the forecast period of 2017 – 2025. China is anticipated to be the major market for the Asia Pacific region for the forecast period. India is expected to grow at a highest CAGR in Asia Pacific region. Increase in the investment in the defense budget by several countries such as India and China among others and increase in the use of helicopters for various purpose such as emergency medical services, special missions and transport among others are some of the major factor boosting the demand of helicopter flight control systems market for the forecast period. Increase in the air traffic and increase in the passenger traffic are other factors boosting the demand of the helicopter flight control systems market in Asia Pacific region. Europe is expected to grow at a sluggish rate for the forecast period of 2017 – 2025. The U.K. is estimated to be the major market for the Europe region. Germany is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the Europe region for the forecast period of 2017 – 2025. Increase in the order of helicopters is the major factor boosting the demand of helicopter flight control systems market for the forecast period. France is expected to grow at a healthy rate. Increase in the defense budget is major factor boosting the demand of the helicopter flight control systems market in France as well as Europe. Middle East and Africa is expected to grow at healthy rate for the forecast period of 2017 – 2025.

The major players in the helicopter flight control systems market are Woodward, Inc. (United States), United Technologies Corporation (United States), Sagem (France), Liebherr Group (Germany), Moog Inc (United States), Saab Group (Sweden), Parker Hannifin Corporation (United States), BAE Systems PLC (United Kingdom), Rockwell Collins, Inc (United Kingdom) and Safran S.A. (France) among others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.