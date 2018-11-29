Medical Whirlpool Market Trends, Regulations And Competitive Landscape Outlook To 2028

A medical whirlpool is a bath which utilizes the hot water supplied by small jets over the body to stimulate circulation and provide relief to the pain. Increased circulation provides fresh blood, oxygen and cells to the affected area. This is used as a therapy for musculoskeletal injuries, skin diseases, arthritic complaints, sports injuries as well as to promote relaxation. The body part which needs to be treated is placed in the whirlpool water tub. The water may be warm or cold depending on the desired goal and a typical treatment may last for 15 to 20 minutes. The medical whirlpool equipment is installed in a physical therapy facility for treating several types of injuries. These are available in different shapes, styles, designs and sizes depending on the clinical need.

These therapeutic whirlpools are usds in the physical therapy and as sports medicine for relieving pain and accelerating the injury healing process using hot and cold therapy. This medical whirlpool therapy aims at removing contaminants and toxic debris including surface bacteria and decreasing wound pain by increasing local circulation and thus ultimately accelerating the wound healing process. The therapy is only maintained for a short period and is not considered suitable for long term use. It have a positive effect in terms of physical and psychological aspects.

Medical Whirlpool Market: Drivers & Restraints

The driving factor for medical whirlpools market includes the rising awareness among population, increasing number of physical therapy and wellness centres, rising geriatric population and increasing healthcare spending. Alternatives available for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds however restricts the market growth of medical whirlpool. Along with this, there are several disadvantages and contradictions with the use of medical whirlpool technique. Also, there are very few evidence based studies available with the use of medical whirlpools which further limits its adoption in treatment and thus hinder the medical whirlpool market growth.

Medical Whirlpool Market: Segmentation

Medical Whirlpool Market Segmentation by Product Type

Compact Medical Whirlpools

Extremity Medical Whirlpools

Hi-Lo Medical Whirlpools

High-Boy Medical Whirlpools

Low-Boy Medical Whirlpools

Medical Whirlpool Market Segmentation by Modality

Mobile

Stationary

Medical Whirlpool Market Segmentation by End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Rehabilitation Centers

Long Term Centers

Sports Centers

Others

Medical Whirlpool Market: Overview

The treatment technique using medical whirlpools is one of the oldest method of wound management which is still very popular today. There are very few players present in the market for medical whirlpools. The sale of this equipment is carried out directly or via regional distributors. The sale of new equipment is also affected with the increasing adoption of refurbished products. Market players are constantly upgrading the technology and engaged in the development of innovative products. Opportunity for market players in the medical whirlpools lies with expanding their product range by increasing the capabilities and further research. With further clinical investigations about the efficacy of the technique, adoption of the technique is also anticipated to increase.

Medical Whirlpool Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, North America has the highest market share in the medical whirlpools market owing to the high adoption of the equipment in treatment wounds and injuries. Moreover, there are numerous facilities available in the region providing the facility of hydrotherapy. This is followed by the Western Europe market because of the awareness among the population and advanced healthcare infrastructure. Japan also represent as the established market for medical whirlpool services. This is followed by the Asia-Pacific market owing to the increasing number of treatment facilities, advancing healthcare infrastructure, rising cases of wound and injuries and improvement in the clinical practices. Latin America followed by Middle East & Africa represents the lowest market share in the medical whirlpools market due to the limited adoption of this technology in wound management as well as low penetration of market players in these regions.

Medical Whirlpool Market: Key Players

Some of the service providers in the Medical Whirlpools market include Whitehall Manufacturing, North Coast Medical, Inc. BTL, Getinge Group, Kingkraft, Meden-Inmed Sp. z o.o. and others.