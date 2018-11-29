Mhealth Market Report 2018-2025: Recent Study Including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis and Key Players

A research study titled, “mHealth Market by Product – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2025” published by Crystal Market Research, states that the mHealth market is projected to be around $217 billion by 2025

MHealth Market by Product and by Service – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2025 Industry Trend Analysis:

Worldwide mHealth market is expected to be around $217 billion by 2025. Some of the key factors driving this market are, increasing penetration of smartphones around the world, increasing adoption of wireless technology oriented devices by the healthcare fraternity and rapid adoption of health related mobile apps by people. With increasing emphasis on devising and delivering patient-centric healthcare by healthcare providers, the mHealth market is slated to witness robust growth in coming years.Rapid innovations will characterize the future growth of the mHealth market. With more and more companies launching innovative products, the competition in the market is and will be fierce over the coming years. Emerging markets propose lucrative growth opportunities for mHealth providers.

The Following Top Key Players are Covered in this report:

Medtronic plc

Omron Healthcare Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V

AliveCor Inc.

Nokia Corporation

LifeWatch AG (acquired by BioTelemetry Inc.)

athenahealth Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Apple Inc.

iHealth Labs Inc.

AgaMatrix Inc.

AT&T Corp.

Nike

Dexcom

Fitbit Inc.

AliphCom dba. Jawbone.

Competitive Analysis

The key players operating in the global mHealth market focus on product development and innovations by incorporating new and improved functionalities in them. With consistent advancements in information technology, companies are constantly strengthening their existing product portfolio in order to gain competitive advantage over other players. For instance, in March 2016, Apple, Inc. launched Carekit, a software framework which enables users to keep a track of care plans, and monitor symptoms and medication. Carekit also enables users to share information with family members, nurses, and doctors.

mHealth Market Segmentation as Follows:

By mHealth Product:

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices- (Blood pressure Monitors, Pulse Oximeters, Blood Glucose Meters, ECG Monitors/Heart rate monitors)

Fetal Monitoring Devices

Peak Flow Monitors

Neurological Monitoring Devices

Sleep Apnea Monitors

Multi-parameter Trackers

Consumer Health Devices

mHealth Apps

Healthcare Apps

…

By mHealth Service:

Remote Monitoring Services

Treatment Services

Fitness & Wellness Services

Diagnosis & Consultation Services

Healthcare System Strengthening Services

Prevention Services

Key Findings of the Research Study:

Vital signs monitoring segment held the largest share of mHealth market in 2016 owing to the associated convenience of these devices for the patients in monitoring their vital health parameters personally eliminating the need to visit a physician.

In the mHealth apps segment, the healthcare apps sub-segment accounted for a majority market-share in 2016 as such consumer-centric apps are being rapidly adopted around the world for regularly monitoring heath status by consumers.

North America held the largest share of the global mHealth market in 2016 owing to factors such as rapid adoption of mHealth devices and mobile apps by the population, presence of robust internet connectivity in the region along with extensive penetration of smart mobile devices such as tablets and smartphones.

Asia-Pacific mHealth market is expected to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period owing to increasing demand for mHealth solutions such as wearable health devices in the region along with favorable government initiative to promote adoption of mHealth solutions.

MHealth Market by Product and by Service-Global Industry and Forecast to 2025 Research Methodology:

We use both primary as well as secondary research for our market surveys, estimates and for developing forecast. Our research process commence by analyzing the problem which enable us to design the scope for our research study. Our research process is uniquely designed with enough flexibility to adjust according to changing nature of products and markets, while retaining core element to ensure reliability and accuracy in research findings.

