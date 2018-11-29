Nuts and Seeds Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2021

Nuts and seeds contain important nutrients such as fiber, folate and essential minerals and protein which make them rich in nutritional value. Nuts can be defined as hard shelled fruits that are dry in nature possessing edible kernel. Seeds are embryonic plants that are enclosed in a seed coat. Ripe seeds are derived from legumes, cereals and nuts. They are utilized in several types of applications. Nuts are consumed in raw form or used as an ingredient in snack foods. In addition, they are also used for cooking. Moreover, nuts are also used in the cosmetics industry. Many cooking oils are extracted from the seeds. They also form an imperative component of several spices and condiments. In addition, seeds are also used as food additives.

Factors such as shift in the consumption pattern of the consumers towards nuts and seeds owing to health and wellness are the major factor fuelling the demand for nuts and seeds globally. Moderate consumption of nuts and seeds has several positive impacts on human health such as lowering blood cholesterol, reducing incidences of coronary heart diseases, prevention of diabetes and prevention of gallstones in both male and female. In addition, moderate consumption of nuts and seeds has a positive influence on metabolic syndrome, blood pressure and visceral adiposity. In addition, the developing size of genetically modified crops is also propelling the demand for nuts and seeds globally. The DNA of the crops are altered with the help of genetic engineering techniques to make them resistant to spoilage, changing environmental conditions, pests and several other undesirable factors.

Excessive consumption of nuts and seeds have severe adverse effects on human health such as unnecessary weight gain which could lead to respiratory problems, high blood pressure and several other health issues. Excessive consumption of seeds such as flax seeds has notable adverse effects on human health such as abdominal discomfort, diarrhea and several bowel diseases. This is a major factor impeding the nuts and seeds market globally. Moreover, high cost of raw materials that are required to process and nuts and seeds is another factor that is posing as a restrain to the global nuts and seeds market.

Increasing consumption of nuts and seeds in the developing regions such as India, China and Brazil is expected to be a suitable growth opportunity for the global nuts and seeds market. In addition, the demand for beverages and processed foods containing certain amounts of nuts and seeds in them is increasing owing to the increasing busy lifestyle of the consumers in the developing regions. Moreover, rising disposable income of the consumers in the developing regions is another factor fuelling the demand for the nuts and seeds market. .Due to this reason, the manufacturers operating in the nuts and seeds market are looking forward to penetrate the emerging markets in order to increase their sales and cater to the consumers in those regions.

Blue Diamond Growers Inc, Diamond Foods Inc, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, McCormick and Company Inc., Syngenta A.G., Richardson International, Monsanto Co. are some of the major players operating in the global nuts and seeds market.

The report has been segmented by raw material type, and country and it includes drivers, restraints and opportunities (DRO’s), Supply Chain analysis of the Nuts and Seeds Market. The study highlights current market trends and provides forecasts from 2015 to 2021. We have featured the current market scenario for the Global Nuts and Seeds Market and identified future trends that will impact demand for nuts and seeds during the forecast period.

The global nuts and seeds market has been segmented into following types based on their product types including peanut, cashew nut, almond, walnut, macadamia nuts and others. The seeds market includes sunflower seeds, chia seeds, sesame seeds, corn/maize, soybean and others.

The report also analyzes factors driving and inhibiting growth of the Nuts and Seeds Market. The report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate strategies accordingly.

