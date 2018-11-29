On-Demand Delivery Services Are The Way To Go

Courier service providers are now offering on-demand delivery services for faster and efficient delivery of parcels. These provide customers with a flexible option of getting packages delivered at their convenient time and place. This service can also be integrated with point-of-sale systems and ecommerce platforms which enable courier companies to efficiently manage their operations, and thus is a cheaper, faster and more reliable mode of parcel delivery. For instance, UberRUSH is an on-demand courier delivery service operating in New York, Chicago and San Francisco. On-demand delivery service is being widely used for prescription medicine, laundry pickup and delivery, fast food delivery and marijuana delivery. Major on demand delivery service providers include Postmates, Deliv, Sidecar and Amazon Flex in the USA, Piggy Baggy in Finland and Nimber in Norway.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE GLOBAL GENERAL TRANSPORTATION MARKET AT $2 TRILLION IN 2017

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the general transportation market in 2017, accounting for nearly one-third of the market. The USA largest country accounting for one-fifth of the global general transportation market.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, automation of transportation systems is transforming the way companies are handling their operations. Metro systems are opting for automation of their transport networks due to high density of passengers and the high frequency of services. These technology solutions allow metro operators to run at shorter intervals, decreasing the amount of time passengers spend for a train ride. For example, the Dubai Metro has automated 75kms of their rail tracks and all trains are operated centrally without drivers.

Deutsche Post DHL Group was the biggest player in the general transportation market in 2017, with revenues exceeding $63.4 billion in the 2016. Deutsche Post DHL Group company’s growth strategy is to open new opportunities for sustainable profitable growth.

The general road transportation market is segmented into Sightseeing Transportation & Support Activities For Transportation; Couriers And Messengers.

Sightseeing Transportation & Support Activities For Transportation includes scenic and sightseeing transportation and support activities for transportation.

Couriers And Messenger’s industry provides tracked, guaranteed express delivery services of small packages and parcels and local messenger services, in metropolitan areas, urban centers or international destinations.

