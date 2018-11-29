Smart Greenhouse Market 2018 Shares with Major Leading Industries like: Terrasphere Systems LLC, Rough Brothers Inc., Hort Americas, GreenTech Agro LLC, Heliospectra AB, Nexus Corporation

This report concentrates on the “Smart Greenhouse Market” by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, particularly in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report classifies the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. This report covers associations in the field along with new product launches, mergers, acquisitions, competitive landscape analysis, and recent strategic developments in the market by the major manufactures

Smart Greenhouse Market overview:

The Report ‘Smart Greenhouse Market by Type (Non-Hydroponic and Hydroponic) and Technology (Irrigation System, Control System, HVAC, Valves and Pumps, LED Grow Light, Material Handling, Communication Technology and Other Technology) – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2025’ published by Crystal Market Research. The report discusses about the increasing Smart Greenhouse Market in detail and also predicts an increase in the market in the forecast period till 2025.

Smart Greenhouse is a type of green house that is self-regulating & has micro-climate controlled environment for the optimal growth of plant by using various electronic devices like sensors, actuators & some monitoring & control systems. Smart Greenhouse is a revolutionizing technique in agriculture sector.The market drivers of on a global level are that the techniques involved can be beneficial for agricultural growth throughout the year irrespective of the climate conditions, food commodities like fruits and vegetables of any type can be grown at any time of the year. Smart greenhouse technique can be operated with the help of smartphones. This technique also promotes rooftop and smart farming.

Competitive Analysis

The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and market share of the overall industry.All these companies have gained a well-known reputation in the recent years and most of these companies are situated in the areas of Europe and United states.

The major players in the smart greenhouse market are:

Terrasphere Systems LLC

Rough Brothers Inc.

Hort Americas

GreenTech Agro LLC

Heliospectra AB

Nexus Corporation

LumiGrow Inc.

Certhon

Argus Control System Ltd.

Logiqs B.V.

Smart Greenhouse Market Segmentation as follows:

Smart Greenhouse Market, By Type

Non-Hydroponic

Hydroponic

Smart Greenhouse Market, By Technology

Irrigation System

Control System

HVAC

Valves and Pumps

LED Grow Light

Material Handling

Communication Technology

Other Technology

Smart Greenhouse Market Regional Insights:

On a global front, the Smart Greenhouse Market covers:

North America- (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe- (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific- (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America-(Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa- (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major TOC Smart Greenhouse Market:

Chapter1. Introduction

Chapter2. Executive Summary

Chapter3. Market Overview

Chapter4. Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter5. Smart Greenhouse Market, By Type

Chapter6. Smart Greenhouse Market, By Technology

Chapter7. Smart Greenhouse Market, By Region

…CONTINUED FOR TOC

List of Figures:

Figure United States Smart Greenhouse Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)

Figure Canada Smart Greenhouse Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)

Figure Mexico Smart Greenhouse Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)

Figure Germany Smart Greenhouse Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)

Figure France Smart Greenhouse Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)

…

