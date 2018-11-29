The Best External Condom Catheter For Managing The Symptoms Of Urinary Incontinence

An amazing factis how the human body is one of the most complex machines and systems on planet earth. Unfortunately, every machine has a tendency to develop faults and issues over time and use.So following the same logic, the human body will also suffer from multiple illnesses, diseases, and disorders at some point in time. These might be caused due to weakimmunity, accidents, or at times even unknown reasons.Urinary incontinence is one such issue, and it is very common in older men. The patients with this issue tend to losecontrol of their bladder, and at times, they feel embarrassed in sharing their problem with their friends and loved ones.

They may leak urine on their clothingwhile coughing or sneezing. And in severe cases, they might not even reach the toilet in timeand completely urinate all over themselves.This disease badly affects the normal and daily activities of those patients. The patients, in such a case, are required to change their lifestyle and undergo some medical treatmentsto get it stopped or at least try to keep it in control.However, no medicine can immediately stop the symptoms of this disease at once. Until the medication treats the problem completely, the patients will need to use some external measures, like the best external condom catheter. Themen who areaffected by urinary incontinencecan wear this flexible coveringon their penis the way they would a condom.

Condom catheters are comfortable, especially when compared with those invasive medical catheters. Invasive catheters need a painful and very uncomfortable insertion of a tube through the urethra of the patient. A condom catheter is easy to use, as it is simply rolled onto the penis. It is then locally held in place on the penis with an adhesive.

