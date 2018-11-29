Workplace Transformation Market Detailed Overview, Scope, Trends and Industry Research Report 2018-2023

Market Highlights:

The workplace transformation market has been witnessing tremendous growth due to enterprise workflow management and new technological advancements in the IT industry. The human resources and IT departments in numerous organizations are working together to create a workspace environment, which ensures the smooth and flexible functioning of their business processes. The business organizations that have introduced digital transformation in their workplace witness greater employee satisfaction and more productivity.

Technology giants such as Accenture PLC (Ireland), NTT Data Corporation (Japan), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Atos (France), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE) (U.S.) are the prominent players in the workplace transformation market. Accenture PLC a key player in the workplace transformation market offers services such as virtual desktop capabilities, automatic software upgrades, self-service support options, and collaboration tools that deliver high-quality operating capability for distributed platforms. It also provides services for multiple, standardized, and pre-tested configurations which are designed to meet the needs of different types of workers, they help clients migrate to the latest operating systems and software. They offer services that includes automated, remote, and self-service support options.

Major Key Players:

Acknowledging the huge traction, this market perceives currently, Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report asserts that the global Workplace Transformation Market is expected to reach approximately 22 BN USD registering a striking CAGR of 17 % during 2017-2023.

Segmentation:

MRFR has segmented its analysis into four key dynamics for an easy grasp;

By Service Types: Enterprise Mobility, Collaboration Services, Telecom Services, Workplace Upgrade And Migration Services, Asset Management Services, Service Desk, Desktop Virtualization, Field Services, Application Management Services, Workplace Automation Services, and Unified Communication among others.

By Organization Size: Small, Medium Size, and Large Enterprises.

By End-User: BFSI, Government, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Automotive Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Media & Entertainment, Telecommunication & IT among others.

By Regions: Europe, North America, APAC and the Rest-of-the-World.

Regional Analysis

Globally, the North American region accounts for the leading market for workplace transformation. Factors substantiating the market growth include advancements in technologies and the market proliferation of digitization in the region. Moreover, the presence of well-established infrastructures that allow a favorable environment for the development of technologies and the presence of key players are some of the key driving forces behind the market growth. These prevailing trends are also expected to cumulatively support the market to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

The workplace transformation market in the European region is expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period owing to the burgeoning automotive and healthcare sector. The emerging telecommunication & IT industry in the region is supporting the market growth favorably. Besides, the high adoption of workplace transformation services in the government, as well as the corporate sector drives the growth of the regional market.

The Asia Pacific region is rapidly emerging as a promising market for workplace transformation which is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Burgeoning industries such as automotive, telecom, healthcare, and media & entertainment help the market to increase pervasively.

