Virtual Neuroendoscopy Market is expected grow at a CAGR of XX%

Virtual Neuroendoscopy Market Overview

The global Virtual Neuroendoscopy Market is expected to reach USD XX Million by 2021 from USD XX Million in 2017, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period 2017 to 2021.

Based on the product, the Virtual Neuroendoscopy Market is classified into rigid neuroendoscopes and flexible neuroendoscopes. The segment of rigid endoscopes is divided into videoscopes and fibroscopes. The segment of rigid neuroendoscopes is expected to grow at the highest annual growth rate during the prognosis period. This strong growth can be attributed to the advantages of rigid neuroendoscopes, such as superior optics, reuse due to autoclaving and the high resistance of the device.

The global market for virtual neuroendoscopy, by application, is segmented into intraventricular neuroendoscopy, transcranial neuroendoscopy and transnasal neuroendoscopy. The transnasal neuroendoscopy segment represented the largest portion of the Virtual Neuroendoscopy Market in 2017. The important part of this segment can be attributed to the benefits of transnasal neuroendoscopy, such as greater visualization with high intensity of light in the deep surgical field such as anatomical and extended viewing angle, allowing surgeons to observe the hidden parts of the operative field.

Drivers and Restraints:

Factors such as favourable government initiatives, the growing prevalence of neurological disorders and the benefits of neuroendoscopic surgery on conventional brain surgery are driving the growth of this market. In addition, the technological advancements in the medical science, improving the infrastructure of health care and the growing expenditure of people for healthy life also supporting the market growth. Although the Virtual Neuroendoscopy Market represents significant growth opportunities, market growth may be hampered by the high cost of the procedures and equipment.

The Reusable Neuroendoscopes segment represented the largest part of the Virtual Neuroendoscopy Market. This important proportion is mainly due to factors such as the profitability of the reusable devices that can be used in several procedures after the purchase

Geographic Segmentation:

The Virtual Neuroendoscopy Market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia and the rest of the world. The predominance of the North American market is attributed to factors such as favourable governmental initiatives, the increase in the prevalence of neurological disorders, the increase in hospital investment in the purchase of new neuroendoscopy equipment and the increase in the activity of research and development.

Key Players

Some of the major companies operating in the global virtual neuroendoscopy market are Becton Dickinson and Company, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Cepheid, bioMérieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Siemens Healthcare, QIAGEN, F. Hoffmann La–Roche Ltd, Hologic, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Scope of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategical activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

