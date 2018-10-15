Wound Closure Devices Market : Growth, Capacity, Scope, Revenue, Key-Players, and Forecast until 2020

Wound closure devices are apparatus that help in closing a wound by pulling the edges of the wound tissue together and aid in healing. Devices such as sutures, staples, adhesives, mechanical wound closure devices and strips aid in lending strength and tissue to the wound tissue, minimize tissue trauma and reduce risk of infection and excess scaring.We cover the global wound closure devices market, discussing a detailed overview of the industry, its emergence, development and forecast. The industry has grown with the evolution of medical science and technology, and TMR’s report tracks the growth of the market at its various stages. It highlights the major factors that have strongly influenced the market and helped increase its popularity and demand. It also identifies the challenges faced, while offering strategies and suggestions to overcome the same.

The report segments the market based on products, applications and geography, and also lists leading companies that operate in the global wounds closure devices market along with their financial and sales profiles.Overview of the global wound closure devices marketEach device has its own functions and needs, and may vary in design and size. Sutures, both absorbable and non-absorbable, dominate the wound closure devices market since they are used in almost every form of surgery. Sutures can be divided into two categories: braided and monofilament. While braided sutures are more commonly used due to better knot security, monofilaments are more popular in cardiovascular, neurological and ophthalmic surgeries. Companies have made constant efforts to come up with innovations to improve the quality of life for a patient. Firms that have headed the campaign for innovations include Abbott Vascular’s ProGlide, Perclose and Prostar suture-mediated devices.Stapler devices have evolved from sutures, and though they possess the same function as sutures, the surgical procedure becomes easier and quicker using a stapling device. The market for stapler products has grown over the years since they are more precise, provide better safety and offer reduced recovery time than traditional sutures.

In terms of demand, mechanical wound closure devices follow after sutures in the global market.However, with the demand for minimally invasive surgeries on the rise, the prospects for wound closure devices have dimmed. Minimal invasion means reduced usage of sutures, wound strips as well as mechanical wound closure devices. Minimally invasive surgeries also reduce the size of incisions made, thereby lowering the number of sutures required for closing otherwise large incisions.On the other hand, the rise in plastic and cosmetic surgeries has led to a subsequent increase in demand for synthetic absorbable sutures.Companies mentioned in the global wound closure devices market research reportThe key players in the wound closure devices market include Sutura Inc., Teleflex Medical, Smith & Nephew, Radi Medical Systems, Ethicon Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), Abbott Vascular, Derma Sciences, and NeatStitch Ltd.

