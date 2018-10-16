Global Aircraft Pumps Market is estimated to reach $5.6 billion by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2017 to 2025. Various types of aircraft pumps such as hydraulic pumps, fuel pumps, lubrication pumps, airconditioning and cooling pumps, and water and waste system pumps are used in aircrafts. The growing air passenger traffic across the globe is one major factor which drive the growth of the global aircraft pumps market over the forecasted period. Better and light weight pumps are used in aircrafts which reduce aircraft weight & enhance fuel efficiency. The pumps benefit in pressurizing various fluids, like fuels, hydraulic oils, lubricating oils & water and transferring these fluids to many aircraft components that help for the better performance of aircraft.

Key factors driving the growth of the global aircraft pumps market include smaller replacement cycle of aircraft pumps, increase in aircraft fleet, and rising air passenger traffic. On the flip side, increasing inclination towards electrification in all non-propulsive systems may hamper the growth of the aircraft pumps market. Moreover, growing acceptance of UAVS in military applications would create new opportunities for players in this market.

The aircraft pumps market has been categorized on the basis of type, technology, pressure, application, end user, and geography. Type includes hydraulic pumps, fuel pumps, lubrication pumps, airconditioning and cooling pumps, and water and waste system pumps. By technology, market is categorized into electric motor driven, engine driven, air driven, and ram air turbine driven. Pressure includes 10 Psi to 500 Psi, 500 Psi to 3000 Psi, 3000 Psi to 5000 Psi, and 5000 Psi to 6500 Psi. By application, the market is further divided into military aviation, commercial aviation, and business and general aviation. End user comprises OEM, and aftermarket.

Global aircraft pumps market, on the basis of geography is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key players operating in the market are Honeywell International Inc., Parker Hannifin Corporation, Pall Corporation, Donaldson, Inc., CLARCOR, Inc., Freudenberg & Co. KG, Eaton, Woodward, Zodiac Aerospace, and AeroControlex, among others.

