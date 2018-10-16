Infrastructure as a Service Market 2025: Feature Outlook, Demands and Growth Rate

16th October, 2018- Infrastructure as a Service Market is expected to witness an exponential growth by 2022 with a double digit CAGR. Several growth drivers such as faster implementation, scalability, flexibility, agility as provided by the market, increased competition in the market, increased demand for reducing investments on information technology dependent infrastructures, hardware, increased skilled resources are expected to bolster the growth of this market from 2015 to 2022.

Download FREE Sample Copy Of this Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/infrastructure-as-a-service-iaas-market/request-sample

This report studies the global Infrastructure as a Service market, analyzes and researches the Infrastructure as a Service development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Microsoft Corporation

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

Google

Rackspace Hosting, Inc

Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC)

Other

Infrastructure as a Service Market by Product Type:

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Infrastructure as a Service Market by Applications:

IT and Telecom

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Other

Geographical Analysis of Infrastructure as a Service Market:-

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Infrastructure as a service is a type of cloud computing. Iaas came into picture to pool the resources related to physical computers to virtualization such as servers, load balancers, bandwidth, network connections. For the past two years organizations and enterprises are shown heavy adoption of “service” in the form of cloud infrastructure. These are called cloud service providers or CSPs. Organizations have shown increased adoption because of growing volume of sensitive data which includes several financial transactions, customer details, order requests, invoices to mention a few. In order to manage these huge volume of data organizations have shown increased dependency on next generation technologies such as infrastructure as a service.

IT and telecom sector is expected to project robust growth in the infrastructure as a service market because these two sectors generates huge volume of data every day. 360-degree customer oriented sectors such as BFSI have shown the highest usage of infrastructure as a service platform to store financial and business data with tight security. So high usage of different managed services such as hosting, StaaS, DRaaS help business with flexible strorage capacities and cost effective operations.

However, several restraining factors have also been identified for this market which includes high initial investment costs, privacy and data protection concerns and other operational challenges. Market scope shows that many organizations have implemented Infrastructure as a service but still they struggle to make optimum use of IaaS and other cloud technologies. These factors have been posing a challenge to the growth of this market.

The global market for service as an infrastructure is segmented on the basis of solutions, end users, deployment, vertical and geography. By solution the market is divided into managed hosting, disaster recovery as a service, storage as a service, collocation, network management, content delivery and high performance computing as a service. By end users the market is classified based on enterprises and SMBs. By deployment type the market is further divided into public cloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud. Infrastructure as a service has application on different verticals such as Information Technology and Telecom, Banking and Financial services (BFSI), healthcare domain, retail and e commerce domain, government and defense sector, media and entertainment sector, energy and utilities, manufacturing and others.

View Full Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/infrastructure-as-a-service-iaas-market

Major Table Of Contents:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Analysis Infrastructure as a Service Market Analysis By Regulatory Infrastructure as a Service Market Analysis By Service Type Infrastructure as a Service Market Analysis By Equipment Type Infrastructure as a Service Market Analysis By Service Contract Infrastructure as a Service Market Analysis By Service Provider Infrastructure as a Service Market Analysis By End-User Infrastructure as a Service Market Analysis By Geography Competitive Landscape Of The Infrastructure as a Service Companies Company Profiles Of The Infrastructure as a Service Industry

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

tel: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

Visit Our Blog: www.millioninsights.blogspot.com