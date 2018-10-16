Middle-East And Africa Poultry Feed Premix Market Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2018-2023)

Feed premix is a blend of nutritional supplements such as vitamins and minerals, that are usually combined with a carrier and ready for mixing with feed.

Poultry Feed Premix has become a vital part of the globally increasing livestock industry and meat production industry. Producers supply premixes to guarantee uniform supply of nutrients to the animals and to augment the quality and productivity of the animal. The end users of the Poultry Feed Premix are poultry, pig, ruminants, fish etc.

Middle east and Africa Poultry Feed Premix Market was worth $0.06 million in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 3.15%, to reach $0.070 million by 2023.

The growth of the Middle east and Africa Poultry Feed Premix market is majorly driven by factors such as the rise in meat consumption, increase in mass production of meat, and shift in consumption pattern from red meat to white meat. Strict regulatory structures, volatile economies, and increasing cost of operations are the major hindrances for the market in this region. And, an increase in the cost of raw materials is also a key challenge for the companies in the market.

The Middle east and Africa Poultry Feed Premix market is segmented based on Ingredient type. On the basis of Ingredient type, the Poultry Feed Premix market is segmented into Minerals, Antibiotics, Vitamins, Amino Acids, and Other Ingredients. Vitamins segment leads the Poultry Feed Premix market followed by the minerals segment. Vitamins and minerals have been gaining substantial growth, as they serve as a vital factor in enhancing the growth of the livestock and in the growth of the immune system. Reputation of trace minerals such as zinc, manganese, iodine, and selenium for its functional benefits lead to the strong growth of this segment along with vitamins.

The market has been geographically segmented into Middle east and Africa and is projected to be one of the fastest-growing market for Poultry Feed Premix market. In terms of revenue, South Africa leads the market in this region. The market in this region has the lowest share of 3% due to unawareness of the farming community about the uses and benefits of poultry feed premixes

Free sample: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/mea-poultry-feed-premix-market-601/request-sample

Some of the major companies dominating the market in this region are Cargill, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Nutreco N.V., Archer Daniels Midland Company, and InVivo Nutrition et Sante Animales. Existing companies such as DSM and Nutreco have been actively involved in acquisition of regional suppliers and ingredient manufacturers in these regions to strengthen their market presence.

Contact Info:

Name: Mr. Abhishek Shukla

Email: abhishek@marketdataforecast.com

Organization: MarketDataForecast™

Address: 2nd Floor, Lakeview Plaza, Kavuri Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana 500033, India.

Phone: +1-888-702-9626