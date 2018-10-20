Email Security Market with Focus on Emerging Technologies, Regional Trends, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis & Forecasts to 2023

Market Scenario:



Email security is defined as a method opted by an organization or individual to protect its email content and account from cyber-attacks, virus, spam, denial of service and other malicious software’s. Increased vulnerability due to BYOD is going to hamper the market.

Increasing number of cyber threats and social spam are some of the major factors that supports in the growth of the email security market. It is observed that Email Security Market is undergoing a revolution due to centralization and commoditization. Commoditization of email security refers to undifferentiated terms between antivirus and anti-spam engines and their substitutes. The study indicates that antispam vendors consider their own product better as compare to competitors. However, users are interested in knowing the efficiency of product and technology which is widely opted across the world. Both antivirus and antispam technology can be differentiated on the basis of additional feature and service such as performance, end-user, configuration and management interface, pricing and support service.

Email security market may get hamper due to intense competition and presence of numerous unskilled local players present across the market. Email security centralization describes, how enterprises are coming up with cutting edge technology and solutions to solve problems arise due to internet security and policy, spam, viruses and regulatory issues. They are incorporating advance solution such as appliance based solutions that comprise antispam, firewall features, antivirus, regulatory services and encryption.

By deployment segment, the email security market includes on-premise email security, hosted email security and managed email security. On-premise email security comprise of features such as ability to filter internal emails, high control security around solution and stored messages, functionality to license only antivirus or antispam. Furthermore, high cost of software and hardware and much time-consuming set-up may hamper the on-premise email security market.

Key Players:



The prominent players in the email security market are – Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Dell Inc. (U.S.), Fortinet (U.S.), Mcafee, Inc. (U.S.), Symantec Corporation (U.S.), (U.S.), Apptix (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Mimecast (U.K.), SAP SE (Germany) among others.

Segments:

Email security Market for segment on the basis of By Deployment, By Solution and By Vertical.

Email Security Market by Deployment:

On-Premise email Security

Hosted Email Security

Managed Email Security

Email Security Market by Organization Size:

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Email Security Market by Vertical:

Oil & Gas

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Government

IT & Telecommunication

BFSI

Travel & Transport

Retail

Media & Entertainment

Others



Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of email security market is being studied for region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America region accounts for higher market share. Whereas Asia –Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest CAGR. North America region possess highest market share due to major email security players present in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to be fastest growing market as small and medium enterprises are investing into email security.

Study Objectives of Email Security Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the email security market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the email security market-based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of deployment, organization size and vertical.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the email security market.

