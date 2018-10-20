India’s First Non-leather Product Venture Gowma to Launch Its Showroom in Bangalore

As a proud galvanizer of promoting vegan and non-leather products, Gowma is pleased to announce the grand opening of its showroom in Basavanagudi, Karnataka on Sunday, 21st of October, 2018 from 11 am onwards.

The venture started by animal lovers, is possibly the first company in the world that provides all leather substitute merchandise under one roof. While trying to do our bit in preventing animal cruelty, we offer products of that cater to all sorts of customers – like handbags, wallets, belts, footwear, clutches, gym bags, etc. that are of exceptional quality and specially designed while being available at affordable prices.

“When we began to consider non-traditional marketing options, including honorable guests and sponsorships, we wanted to partner with people who share our vison philosophy to ‘live and let live’, where humans do not exploit animals, a world where animals are free to exist in their own right”, said Mr. Gautam Oswal, the founder of the Gowma.

Our Chief Guests include Shri Basavraj ji Bommai (MLA and Former Minister of Water Resources), Dr. Namitaji Kohok, (Mrs. Global United Lifetime 2017), Mr. Rahulji Kapoor Jain (International Motivational Speaker & Author) and Mr. Sudhirji Shivaram (Indian Wildlife Photographer and Entrepreneur).

We would like to humbly invite your kind presence at our launching event at 95, Gandhi Bazar Main Road, Above Café Coffee Day, Basavanagudi, Bangalore – 560004.

