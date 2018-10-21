Output Factory Server for Adobe InDesign Now Supports macOS Mojave

Zevrix Solutions announces Output Factory Server 2.1.6, a compatibility update to company’s output automation solution for Adobe InDesign. The software automates printing and exporting from InDesign by processing files from hot folders. Output Factory Server offers layer versioning, preflighting, email notifications, custom scripts, multi-target output, variable file names and more. The new version introduces support for macOS 10.14 Mojave as well as UI improvements and bug fixes.

Toronto (ON), Canada — Zevrix Solutions today announces the release of Output Factory Server 2.1.6, a compatibility update to company’s output automation tool for Adobe InDesign (http://www.zevrix.com/OutputFactoryServer.php). Output Factory Server automates InDesign production workflow by processing files from watched hot folders. The app offloads printing and exporting from InDesign to a central system leaving operator workstations free from the output process.

The new version introduces support for the recently released macOS 10.14 Mojave and is offered as a free update to licensed users. While Output Factory Server is fully compatible with the new Dark Mode, the app currently preserves its original appearance. A dark appearance will be introduced in the future.

“Output Factory Server is an extremely useful utility for a busy production facility or advertising agency”, writes David Creamer in Layers magazine. “The setup process is simple and users experience is very straightforward. It can save lots of time – which equates to money.”

Under the Output Factory Server workflow, production artists, prepress operators and designers simply copy InDesign jobs to hot folders that reside on a network. Users can create hot folders for different output targets such as hi-res PDF, large format printing, EPUB files and so on. The software offers the following key features:

-Output InDesign files automatically from hot folders

-Supports print, PDF, PostScript, TIFF, EPUB and other formats

-Output to multiple formats from a single hot folder

-Automatic email notifications on errors and other events

-Layer versioning: output layer combinations as separate files

-Variable output file names

-Automatic preflighting

-PDF security presets for different workflows

Pricing and Availability:

Output Factory Server can be purchased from Zevrix web site for US$699.95, as well as from authorized resellers. Trial is also available for download. The upgrade to version 2 is $350 for the licensed users of Output Factory Server 1.x and BatchOutput Server. Output Factory Server requires macOS 10.7-10.14 and Adobe InDesign CS5-CC 2018.

About Zevrix Solutions

Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Suite software, PDF workflows, graphic file diagnostics, file delivery and Microsoft Office on Mac OS. Zevrix is dedicated to help professionals increase their profits through automating everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs. For more information, visit http://www.zevrix.com.