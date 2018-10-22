Industrial Robotics Market Revenue Analysis, Growth Rate, Size, Trend, Key Players and Forecast 2022

Market Scenario:

The global industrial robotics market is estimated to reach $ ~81 billion by 2022 with a growing CAGR of ~14% during forecast period 2016-2022. The major factor that drives the growth of Industrial Robotics market is high demand of robotics products in industrial application especially in manufacturing sectors, growing investment of automotive industry in technological advancement, and growing adoption of robotics in small & medium size organizations among others.Industrial Robotics are the system used for manufacturing, welding, painting, assembling, packaging, and testing and for many other industrial applications. These are automated, programmable machines which reduces high and tiring efforts of producing & manufacturing consumer goods. Among its various types articulated, SCARA, and Cartesian robots are majorly used by industries.

Industrial robotics is mechanical system designed to move materials, heavy equipment, auto-parts and tools, and many more industrial tasks essential for production and other operational activities. They are capable to perform task which are dangerous to perform by human workers. It is suitable for many applications including arc welding, material handling, palletizing and assembly applications.

Segments for Industrial Robotics Market:

Global Industrial Robotics Market can be segmented as follows:

Segmentation by Types: Cartesian, SCARA, articulated, delta, 6-axis robots, redundant, dual-arm and parallel among others

Segmentation by Application: Material handling, welding, assembling, palletizing, and painting among others.

Segmentation by End-Users: Automotive, electronics, Rubber & plastic, entertainment, food & beverage and pharmaceuticals among others.

Key Players for Industrial Robotics Market:

Some of the major players in Global Industrial Robotics Market includes ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Denso Corporation (Japan), Kuka AG (Germany), Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan), Bosch GmbH (Germany), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan),Fanuc Corporation (Japan),Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Rockwell automation, Inc. (U.S.) and Toshiba Corporation (Japan) among others.

Industrial robotics Market:

The Industrial robotics can be segmented into types, applications and end-users. Types of Industrial robotics available in the market are Cartesian, SCARA, articulated, delta, 6-axis robots, redundant, dual-arm and parallel among others. Industrial robotics is providing various applications including material handling, welding, assembling, palletizing, and painting among others. End-user segment is categorized into automotive, electronics, Rubber & plastic, entertainment, food & beverage and pharmaceuticals among others.

Market Research Analysis:

The continuous demand for industry robots is the major driver for the growth of Industrial robotics market. These robots are ideal for the situations where high output and no errors is required during task performance. The use of robots for industrial use can also increase workplace safety and production capacity as all functions will be perform by a mechanical and well-programmed machine system. Growing automation innovation in Asia-pacific region especially in Japan followed by China is supporting the huge

