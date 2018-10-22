Make your dreams come true with 389Poker

Indonesia – 22 October 2017 – Games are a part of our lives from the very first beginning of the childhood, all the way until our maturity. We grow, and with the mindset, the games that we play also change. Poker is one of the most popular and intellect demanding games of all times, and being able to easily play with others is the very most privilege of the 21st century. If you are looking for a site to spend some time with enthusiasm, you might want to come across 389Poker at their official site.

389Poker is a trustworthy company, that offers online gambling services of very high quality, providing maintenance not only on their site, but also using their Android app that you can easily find and download via Play Market directly on your smartphone. A very big advantage is that the site is partnered with 389Sports, which gives many opportunities for future evolution and expansion. The website offers a variety of games, including “Poker”, “Domino Qiu Qiu”, “Capsa Susun” and others. You can be 100% sure that you are playing with real people, and that your money is in your own hands. Have a bad day, there is no problem, once logged in, you can return daily to get your bonuses and win a bunch of money, that you can then invest in future accomplishments. Being an open resource, 389Poker can be also found on different social platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Google+, etc. supporting the idea of a trustworthy entity. Just put in the minimal deposit demanded by the service and you’re good to go towards your biggest victories, as the site offers the highest jackpot of any rivals, using a custom progressive system. You can find the most important information directly on the site, or you can access their blog, using the button in the header, where you will find different posts about recent victories or hot topics. We all know that a recent cashback trend was started, and the company keeps up with the modern demands, offering up to 0.5% cashback and 15% bonuses. For additional information, you can easily contact the operators who will kindly address every misunderstanding or concern.

About 389Poker:

Contact:

Company Name: 389Poker

Contact Person: Jeannette Choa

Address: Jakarta Barat

Phone: +628221466595

Website: http://112.140.185.128/