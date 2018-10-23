Low Power Display Market: Lucrative Opportunities across Globe

​Low power display technology is treated separately from our modern world. High resolution displays with low power are considered by many consumers to represent the low power display technology. The development in optoelectronics and nanotechnology has changed the low power display market. The low power display market consumes of less power than plasma technologies and cathode ray tube (CRT). Low-power features have become essential for liquid crystal displays (LCDs) due to environmental concerns. The technology that saves energy by decreasing the power consumption of the backlight unit in a display panel is considered in in low power display technology. A low refresh-rate technology was introduced in order to further minimize power consumption in the display panel. The low refresh-rate was achieved by employing oxide thin-film transistors (Ox-TFTs) with extremely low leakage currents. However, flicker may be visible due to the current leakage through the liquid crystal (LC) and the flexoelectric effect of LCs. Therefore, it is necessary to develop a new technology that achieves both low power and high image quality.

The main driver for the low power display market is the increasing preference among end-users for touch screens with high resolution, flexible displays with a different pixel range, and low power consumption display systems. Furthermore, technological development has enabled the production of effective displays which consume low power. It also increased the interest of device manufacturer by increasing the process with less power usage. High manufacturing cost for display is a key restraint for the low power display market. The increase cost of strategy raw material for devices raise the cost according to the convenience. Ecological concerns are driving the demand for green and low-power-consuming display systems. Most improvements in the display market not only demand products that yield higher quality images, but also those that consume lesser power. While conventional display market shares are decreasing at a quick speed due to low quality images. This in turn, presents a significant opportunities for manufacturers of low power displays.

The low power display market can be segmented based on product, ingredient, and application. In terms of product, the market can be segment into 3D display, transparent display, flexible display, midair display, double-sided 2D simple display, 2D one-sided simple touchscreen display, and 2D one-sided simple display. Numerous display technologies are offered in the market; however, only electrophoretic display, electro chromic display, electro wetting, electroluminescent, OLED, LED, and FED technologies are used due to their low power consumption. The midair display technology which uses a vapor screen to focus light beams or to project the image has increase display market. Based on ingredient, the market can be classified into metal foil & glass substrates, polymers, plastic substrates, and nano materials. In terms of application, the low power display market can be segregated into consumer electronic, advertising, automotive, defense & aerospace, E-reader, industrial, medical equipment, mobile phones, movie/entertainment TV/monitors, education, corporate, and broadcast. In terms of region, the low power display market can also be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America, currently, dominates the global low power display market due to increased technological advancements in the region. Additionally, the low power display market in Asia Pacific is expanding at a significant growth rate.

Several players with diverse and innovative product portfolios are operating in the low power display market. Key players operating in the low power display market include Samsung, 3M, LG Display, Sony, Apple, Cambrios Technologies, Au Optronics, Corning, Panasonic, Nova Display, Toshiba, and Philips Electronics. Most of the wireless display market providers are headquartered in North America.

