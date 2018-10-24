Press Fit Connector Market Segmented by Regions, Types and Applications with Forecast Report from 2018 – 2025

24th October 2018 – Global Press Fit Connector Market is classified on the basis of application, product type and geography. Press-fit connectors are pressed through properly dimensioned plated-through holes on a printed circuit board (PCB). Press-fit technology allows manufacturers to avoid soldering when assembling PCB electronics. The press-fit connection is formed when a pin is pressed into a fitted, plated-through hole in a PCB.

Press-fit technology is an alternative to the soldering method and offers a number of advantages over its more traditional counterpart. Press-fit connectors, can eliminate a number of negative aspects that come along with soldering such as thermal stress on the PCB, cold solder joints, shorts caused by solder bridging, etc. Press-fit connectors are also easily repaired, more environmentally friendly, and cost effective.

There are different types of press-fit connectors, including those with solid pins which don’t contort during insertion and compliant pins which compress or comply during insertion. Press-fit connectors are utilized in all sorts of applications, from data and communication to transportation and mechanics. Their dependable structure, functionality, efficiency, and numerous advantages over solderless technology make them quite popular.

The factors that propel the growth of the Press Fit Connector Market include growth in the industrial and automotive sectors. In addition, the rising demand for mobility and connectivity in consumer electronics and testing services also fuels the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing deployment of safety systems in automobiles will also have a positive impact on the market growth.

On the other hand, there are also factors that may hamper the growth of the market such as necessity for high initial investments and the instable market dynamics. Press Fit Connector Market is classified on the basis of application as computer, aerospace, national defense and electronic product. Press Fit Connector Market is classified on the basis of product type as brass connecter and stainless steel connecter.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

TE Connectivity

Samtec

Amphenol

Molex

Hirose

JAE

JST

HARTING

Yamaichi

ERNI

Fujitsu

On the basis of product, the Press Fit Connector market is primarily split into

Brass Connecter

Stainless Steel Connecter

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Automotive Electronics

Electronic Product

Aerospace

Other

Press Fit Connector Market is classified on the basis of geography as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East and Africa. The North American region consists of the U.S., and Canada. Latin America region consists of Mexico and Brazil. The Western European region consists of Germany, Italy, France, England and Spain. The Eastern European region consists of Poland and Russia. Asia Pacific region consists of China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand. The Middle East and Africa region consists of GCC, South Africa and North Africa.

