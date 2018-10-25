p-Dichlorobenzene Market to Record Ascending Growth by 2024

Global p-Dichlorobenzene Market: Overview

p – Dichlorobenzene (p-DCB) is an organic compound with a strong odor. It is used as a pesticide in the form of mothballs. Its solubility in water is low and it is highly volatile, owing to which it is used to control moths, mold and mildew. p-DCB is used to control insect infestation in crops, it is used as a fumigant for clothes and for ant control. Industrially, p-DCB is used to prevent leather and other fabrics from mold and mildew attack. It finds use in manufacturing of deodorant block for indoor air. Furthermore, p-DCB is used as a raw material to manufacture polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins. The vapors of p-DCB are toxic to insects, mildews and molds. Additionally, p-DCB is used as an intermediate for manufacturing of other chemicals such as 1, 2 ,4-trichlorobenzene and in resin bonded abrasives.

p – DCB is used as an insect repellant for apricots, nectarines, cherries, plums and other fruits. P-DCB is a broad range insect repellant. It controls soil diseases, potato weevil, root aphids, peach tree borer, wire worms and other insects. It is commercially available in the form of an oil suspension which is applied at the base of trees especially for peach tree borer control. PPS resin is one of the most important applications of p-DCB. It is known by brand names such as paramoth, paracide, and para crystals and is used to deodorize restrooms and waste bins. It is a high temperature thermoplastic and possesses several properties such as heat resistance, resistance to acids, alkalis, abrasion, bleaches and sunlight. Chevron Phillips Chemicals manufactures PPS resins using p-DCB under the brand name Ryton.

Global p-Dichlorobenzene Market: Trends and Opportunities

The growth of the pest management industry for domestic and commercial purposes has been driving the growth of p-DCB market. This trend is expected to continue within the forecast period. Additionally, the use of room freshening agents in retail spaces, hospitality industry, commercial spaces and household applications is expected to augment the growth of p-DCB market within the forecast period. PPS resins used as a high performance thermoplastic for the manufacture of coal boilers, specialty membranes and gasket are manufactured using p-DCB as a raw material. The increasing demand for these membranes and coil boilers is expected to propel the market of p-DCB within the forecast period. However, the environmental pollution caused due to the use of p-DCB could hamper the growth of this market in the coming years. Bio based p-DCB which are milder on the environment are expected to open new areas of opportunity for the p-DCB market.

Global p-Dichlorobenzene Market: Regional Outlook

PPS resins have a large market in the U.S, Japan and China. Capacity expansion is underway in China and the Republic of Korea. This in turn is responsible for the large demand for p-DCB in the U.S, Japan, China and Korea. China is the world’s largest producer and consumer of p-DCB. The U.S, Canada, South America and Western Europe are other producers of p-DCB. It is used extensively in Brazil in agriculture. Canada was a large exporter of p-DCB until 2009

Global p-Dichlorobenzene Market: Key Players

The key players in this market are ABI Chemicals, AK Scientific, Alfa Aesar, Angene, Apollo Scientific Ltd, Conier Chem, Dalian Haokang Electronic Technology Co., Ltd, GFS Chemicals, Finetech Industry, Hangzhou Uniwise International Co., Ltd, Hengyang KT Chemical Co., Ltd, J and K Scientific, Merck Millipore, Sigma – Aldrich, TCI and Tractus Co. Ltd among others.

