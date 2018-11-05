Speech Therapy Products for Children Available at Adaptive Tech Solutions

Have you ever wondered what a speech therapist would do for your child with communication impairment? Then be assured that in order to reach some conclusion as to the nature, extent, and cause of the child’s speech problem, the speech therapist will need to know about the child and the home in which he lives. Having this information aids a therapist in choosing devices the devices that are often of great importance for children with communication disabilities. Adaptive Tech Solutions offers a variety of communication devices to augment and replace speech, switch adapted toys to teach precursory skills for language development, and more.

While buying speech therapy devices or equipment keep in mind that

Speech therapy devices should be chosen for the individual child by a therapist with expertise.

Speech therapy should begin early in a child’s life and be frequent.

Therapy should be rooted in practical experience in the child’s life.

Therapy should encourage spontaneous communication.

Any communication skills learned during speech therapy should be generalizable to multiple situations.

Speech therapy requires parental investment of time. To be most effective, parents should be fully integrated into the therapy program and should seek out opportunities to practice communication throughout the daily routine. With time, it will become a new way of life.

Augmentative communication methods supplement or enhance speech, including electronic devices, picture boards, and sign language.



