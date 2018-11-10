Godrej Group Presenting You New Nest In Okhla Phase-1

Godrej Delhi builder is a very reputed developer in real-estate market of India. It is well known for its intelligence work and customers always trust its properties. It has started its new residential project in Okhla Phase-1, the construction work for which has been started. The builder has taken care of each and every convenience for the residents and that’s why the building layout has been prepared by the quintessential architects and civil engineers.

Highlights Of New Project In Okhla

♣ Kid’s playground with sandpit

♣ Beautiful garden and parks

♣ Security services

♣ 24 hours power backup

♣ High-speed elevators

♣ Fire safe building

♣ Separate entry and exit area

♣ Wi-Fi enabled complex

♣ Indoor and outdoor games facilities

♣ Well-connected roads

Godrej Okhla is a new project which will offer a grand life to the home seekers. These homes will have ultra-luxurious facilities that will make your life more cheerful every morning. The developer has launched many poplar residential projects in 12 major cities of India and this will also be the unique creation in New Delhi.

Outstanding Location

This Godrej New Project Okhla is located at the best location of New Delhi where there is a great demand of residential properties. Okhla has various popular well-developed area in nearby and having many industries that will have more number of employees who will need homes for living. So, this project will be more beneficial for them. Apart from this, the project land is located at the best location from where Schools , Institutes, Hospitals, Market, Banks and ATMs are nearby.

Lavish Life Comes In Lavish Apartments

Godrej Okhla Delhi offers you 2, 3, and 4 BHK apartments that will have spacious rooms and marvelous interiors. Each apartment will consist of 2 balconies and one modular kitchen in which branded fittings will be done. One can choose their homes as per their need and the size of their family. The project land is well-connected to Faridabad, Noida and Gurgaon so, you can easily reach to these places without facing any barriers.

The high rise residential development in Godrej Platinum Delhi is meant to offer modern living to the people where one can feel peace and can live without any tension. The wide open roads in front of the township offers you traffic free roads the result of which will be fast movement to the outer cities from this place.

These homes are designed very carefully to offer you secure life. The township will be under CCTV surveillance and security guards will be present at the entrance gate for 24 hours. In short, you would have no fear of safety regarding your family. Additionally, the building will be near to the lake which will have an awesome look from every apartment. There will be total two towers in this new project that will have latest modern amenities.



