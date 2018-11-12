Glycated Hemoglobin Testing Industry and Market studies Research Report 2018

Our latest research report entitled Glycated Hemoglobin Testing Market (by type (laboratory based tests and point-of-care test), technique (ion-exchange high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), boronate affinity chromatography), end-user (hospitals, diagnostic centers)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Glycated Hemoglobin Testing. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Glycated Hemoglobin Testing cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Glycated Hemoglobin Testing growth factors.

The forecast Glycated Hemoglobin Testing Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Glycated Hemoglobin Testing on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global glycated hemoglobin testing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The glucose molecules in the blood normally wedged with the hemoglobin molecules present in the blood so the hemoglobin has become glycosylated. The glycated hemoglobin is the one form of hemoglobin that used to measured average plasma glucose concentration. The glycated hemoglobin testing is measure amount of glycosylated hemoglobin in the blood. Glycated hemoglobin test show the blood glucose levels over the past six to eight weeks and help to determine how the diabetes is being controlled over time.

The rapidly growing occurrence of diabetes across the globe drives the growth of the glycated hemoglobin test market. According to the WHO, 422 Million adults have been diagnosed with diabetes globally and it has been steadily increasing in the low level and middle level people. The diabetes is one of the leading cause of death in the world so the need for effective and accurate tests to determine and control the diabetes are rising very rapidly. The rising geriatric population and growing awareness about the diabetes are contributing in the growth of the glycated hemoglobin market. However, high costs associated with glycated hemoglobin testing devices is hampering the growth of the glycated hemoglobin testing market. Moreover, technological advancements in monitoring technologies and devices and growing geriatric population are projected to create several opportunities in the glycated hemoglobin test market.

Among the geographies, North America holds the maximum market share in the glycated hemoglobin market. The rising prevalence of diabetes in the North America region, especially in the U.S. is driving the growth of glycated hemoglobin market. In the U.S, around 9.5% of their total population has diabetes or prediabetes. In addition, the Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing region in the glycated hemoglobin testing market owing to the growing population, and rising prevalence of diabetes.

Segment Covered

The report on global glycated hemoglobin testing market covers segments such as, type, technique and end-user. On the basis of type the global glycated hemoglobin testing market is categorized into laboratory based tests and point-of-care test. On the basis of technique the global glycated hemoglobin testing market is categorized into ion-exchange high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), boronate affinity chromatography, immunoassay and direct enzymatic assay. On the basis of end-user the global glycated hemoglobin testing market is categorized into hospitals, diagnostic centers, academic & research institutes and others.

Geographic Coverage

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global glycated hemoglobin testing market such as, Abbott Laboratories Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Roche Holdings AG, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Siemens AG, Sebia SA, A. Menarini Diagnostics Ltd. and Trinity Biotech Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global glycated hemoglobin testing market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of glycated hemoglobin testing market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the glycated hemoglobin testing market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the glycated hemoglobin testing market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

