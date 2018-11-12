M2M Cellular Modules Market forecast to 2025 examined in new market research report: Radiant Insights, Inc

November 11, 2018: In 2017, the global M2M Cellular Modules market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global M2M Cellular Modules status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the M2M Cellular Modules development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- AT&T (U.S.)
- Verizon Communications (U.S.)
- Vodafone Group (UK)
- Sprint (U.S.)
- Amdocs (U.S.)
- China Mobile (China)
- Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany)
- Telefonica (Spain)
- Aeris Communications (Australia)
- Sierra Wireless (Canada)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Professional Services
- Managed Services
Market segment by Application, split into
- Video Surveillance
- Asset Tracking
- Fleet Management
- POS
- Theft Recovery
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global M2M Cellular Modules Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Professional Services
1.4.3 Managed Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global M2M Cellular Modules Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Video Surveillance
1.5.3 Asset Tracking
1.5.4 Fleet Management
1.5.5 POS
1.5.6 Theft Recovery
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 M2M Cellular Modules Market Size
2.2 M2M Cellular Modules Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 M2M Cellular Modules Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 M2M Cellular Modules Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
