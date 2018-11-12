Military Body Armor Market Global Industry Review 2018 To 2023

Global Military Body Armor Market Report by Protection Level (Type 1, Type 2-A, Type 2, Type 3, Type 3-A, Type 4), Protection Type (Ballistic, Spike, Edged Blade Protection), Material (Steel, Ceramics, Aramid, UHMWPE), and Region – Forecast Till 2023

Market Scenario

With the increasing cross-border threats and territorial disputes, soldiers need complete protection during conflicts. Due to the very reason, defense authorities are investing extensively in their military forces, to provide them with improved warfare capabilities and essential protective gear (such as body armor, helmet, and knee pads).

Although body armor enhances the safety of armed troops, it can also make a soldier uncomfortable due to its weight and inflexibility. With the growing amount of challenges in military operations, soldiers have to work in very hostile environments for a long duration. Therefore, ensuring the proper fit of body armor is necessary, as the wrong fit can reduce effectiveness. Moreover, with the increasing number of women in the military forces, most of the manufacturers engage in the design and development of women-specific body armor.

Due to a large number of national threats, across the globe, defense authorities are focusing on better ways to fending off attacks and keeping their soldiers and warriors safe from deadly weapons. While each country has their standard for body armor, the US and UK standards are widely used. With the regulatory bodies, such as the US Department of Defense (DoD) and the UK Ministry of Defense (MoD), governing the military trends, a number of companies are engaging in the development of military body armor.

The rising need for providing body armor with enhanced ballistic and stab resistance for soldiers is primarily driving the growth of the military body armor market. Currently, companies are focusing on the development of light-weight body armor integrated with complete protection features. Therefore, such increasing research and development programs in the military field is expected to drive the market growth in the near future.

On the basis of the protection level, the market has been segmented into type 1, type 2-a, type 2, type 3-a, type 3, and type 4. Among these, the type 4 body armor is being widely adopted by militaries across the globe, as it provides the highest level of protection currently available. Moreover, the type 4 body armor can resist 0.30 armor piercing bullets, impacting at a minimum velocity of 869 m/s or less and also provides single-hit protection against type 1 to type 3 threats. Therefore, this armor is used only for tactical operations.

On the basis of material, the market has been segmented into steel, composite ceramics, aramid, Ultra-High-Molecular-Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE), and others. Mostly, composite ceramics are used in hard armor plates, frequently with a para-aramid backing, such as Kevlar. These types of armor provide better ballistic resistance and are generally cheaper and lighter than steel. UHMWPE is used in many modern types of body armor and is a type of polyolefin and made up of extremely long chains of polyethylene.

On the basis of region, the global military body armor market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America accounted for the largest market share in 2017, due to the large investments in military body armor by the US and Canada. The US is a major manufacturer of body armor and is also home to most of the major companies. Similarly, Europe is one of the dominating players in the market, due to the high demand for body armor, resulting from the rise in terror and political disputes. Moreover, the high demand for military body armor in countries, such as the UK, France, Russia, and Germany, contribute majorly to the market growth.

Likewise, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the increase in border disputes in countries, such as India, China, and South Korea. The increasing need for providing personal protection to soldiers and increased government expenses for obtaining competitive arms and personal protection equipment are anticipated to drive the market growth in this region. Therefore, the global military body armor market has been estimated to witness a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period

Key Players

The key players in the military body armor market are 3M (US), BAE Systems (UK), Coorstek Inc. (US), Du Pont (US), Elmon (Greece), Honeywell (US), MKU Limited (India), Point Blank Enterprises, Inc. (US), Safariland, LLC (US), and Survitec Group Limited (UK)

The report for Global Military Body Armor Market by Market Research Future covers extensive primary research. This is accompanied by a detailed analysis of qualitative and quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain deeper insights into the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario, which includes the historical and forecasted market size, in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macroeconomic, and governing factors of the market. The report provides comprehensive information about the strategies of the top companies in the industry, along with a broad study of the different market segments and regions

