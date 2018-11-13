Atexsports Kinesiology of Uncut and Precut Paper box of Tape Roll in Sports Tex korea

ATEX is the largest Kinesiology Therapeutic Tape OEM manufacturer in South Korea with over 15 years of experience. We export premium quality Private-Labeled tapes to over 30 countries worldwide. ATEX is committed to always delivering the best quality products. We believe that delivering quality and customer satisfaction is the sole reason we are the leading manufacture in Korea. We always reinvent 30% of our profits towards researching ways of improving our products quality and performance. We have a research department testing new technologies.

ST U350 – Uncut/Paper Box

• Size: 5cm x 5m ( 2” x 16.4’ )

• Composition: 97% Premium Cotton, 3% Polyurethane

• Colors: Black, Blue, Beige, Red, Pink, Purple, Yellow and design patterns.

Description

Uncut rolls in our paper box dispenser. Save money by making your own cuts instead of buying the precut rolls which may render waste of tape. Available in many solid colors and cool design patterns.

All SportsTex cotton Kinesiology Tapes are designed to mimic human skin to allow full range of motion to enhance your performance. Latex free, Hypo-allergenic, Water resistant(You can sweat, shower or swim with it), Pain relief tape Korea and can last up to 5 days if properly used.

ST P350 – Precut/Paper Box

• Size: 20 strips (each strip 5cm X 25cm or 2” X 10”)

• Composition: 97% Premium Cotton, 3% Polyurethane

• Colors: Black, Blue, Beige

When properly applied, it will lift the skin to create increased circulation of blood, lymph, and tissue fluids which results in faster relief of muscle and joint pain. Thus, results in faster recovery from the overall injury, giving support and stability to your joints and muscles without affecting circulation and range of motion. Atex Kinesiology tape Korea

It is designed to mimic the human skin in both thickness and elasticity to allow a wide range of mobility and flexibility without restricting your body movements. Both medical and sport professionals use SportsTex tape for therapeutic purposes to treat and prevent musculoskeletal and sports injuries and any inflammatory conditions.