One Stop Destination For Industrial & Commercial Electronic Equipment Repair Services

Computer support services is a procedure of providing diagnostic, troubleshooting, maintenance and repair services to the clients. the professionals work is to set up hardware and install and configure software and drivers. Also, installing well-functioning LAN/WAN and other networks and manage components. However, if you are also seeking a place for effective technical solutions, then you must end your search at us. We “MELRIYA Technical Solutions L.L.C” concentrates in giving excellent technical solutions to the industrial electronics and IT solutions at cost effective prices.

Situated in UAE, we offer to platforms such as Government and private sector companies where we try to give 100% satisfaction to all the clients. we started our business back in 2009, and now we have proudly achieved the goal which we strive years before. We offer top quality solutions to project basis, ad-hoc basis and annual based service contract. Under our honest and dependable team of professionals, one can attain best ranked parts and assurance system. In addition, we specialize in giving top notch repair service, which includes: power supply, printed board repair, display, monitor, HMI repair, flame scanner, gas detector, general electronic repairs, welding machine, motor and much more.

Are you looking for some professional for Printer board repair, you can halt here as we successfully repair Power supply board, Pixel Board, Interface board, Backplane Board, High voltage board, Amplifier and Controller board. Whether you are looking repairing service for fridge, dishwasher, stove, dryer and technicians will come the same day and fix your damage in the shortest time possible. Some of the company we provide our services to Bosch, Siemens, Omron, ABB, Sony, Honeywell, Toshiba, Indramat, Allen Bradley and so on.

By far, this is the best Electronics company in UAE which identify every problemin timely manner and fix it in an efficient method. We use parts from the reputed brands only unlike others who promise to use quality brands but compromise in the quality of service. For more information gathering, please visit our online website or call us and our representative will assist you in the finest manner possible.

Contact US:-

Melriya Technical Solutions LLC

ADDRESS :PO BOX 127131,OFFICE 206,

ABU GHAZALEH BUILDING,

AL QUOZ , DUBAI, U.A.E.

TEL :+971-4-3791970

MOB :+971505958093

FAX :+971-4-3791971

EMAIL:MELRIYA@EIM.AE

WEBSITE:www.melriya.com